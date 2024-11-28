Villages make a world of difference

Seven villages in China were recognised among the Best Tourism Villages 2024 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization at its 122nd session of the Executive Council on 5 November in Cartagena, Colombia.

Selected for their blend of cultural preservation and sustainable tourism, the villages are Azheke in Yunnan province, Guanyang in Fujian province, Shibadong in Hunan province, Taoping in Sichuan province, Xiaogang in Anhui province, Xitou in Zhejiang province and Yandunjiao in Shandong province.

The seven villages represent a cross-section of China’s vast rural terrain and its deep cultural reservoir, stretching from the highlands and the plains of central China, to the coastal areas of the east.