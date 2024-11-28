Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Villages make a world of difference

THE ARTICLES ON THESE PAGES ARE PRODUCED BY CHINA DAILY, WHICH TAKES SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS

Advertisement feature
Thursday 28 November 2024 15:08 GMT
Close
China Daily: Tourism

Seven villages in China were recognised among the Best Tourism Villages 2024 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization at its 122nd session of the Executive Council on 5 November in Cartagena, Colombia.

Selected for their blend of cultural preservation and sustainable tourism, the villages are Azheke in Yunnan province, Guanyang in Fujian province, Shibadong in Hunan province, Taoping in Sichuan province, Xiaogang in Anhui province, Xitou in Zhejiang province and Yandunjiao in Shandong province.

The seven villages represent a cross-section of China’s vast rural terrain and its deep cultural reservoir, stretching from the highlands and the plains of central China, to the coastal areas of the east.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in