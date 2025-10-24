In new world of work, the sky is the limit

For decades Chinese women have been pushing against boundaries and gender stereotypes in traditionally male-dominated industries. From civil aviation and technology to food delivery, they have carved out their own unique niche with resilience and skill-building.

Their progress has redefined the realm of possibilities in male-centric spaces, and they continue to challenge outdated norms and broaden opportunities for gender equality in all kinds of fields.

For instance, a growing number of women have pursued careers as pilots. Strict gender controls used to be imposed on pilot recruitment, but now domestic airlines continue to lift such restrictions.

Just over a decade ago, China Southern Airlines, whose headquarters is in Guangzhou, had only five female pilots; today it has more than 30. Through their own efforts and guided by the spirit that women are no less capable than men, these pilots have reached new heights with professionalism and dedication.

While female pilots may not match their male counterparts in physical strength, industry insiders say that many have increased their daily training to boost both their physical fitness and decision-making capabilities.

This year, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, China co-hosted the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women with UN Women on 13 October and 14 October. The country has consistently honored its commitments to advancing women’s development, such as promoting gender equality along with economic and social progress.

A female courier delivers food in Chongqing in March 2023 ( PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY )

Over the past 30 years China has made remarkable strides in poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and other key areas concerning women’s well-being.

Now, fathers who give priority to caring for children, managing household responsibilities and stepping back from traditional full-time work to support their families are no longer that remarkable, and show how gender role stereotypes have loosened their hold in China.

As societal attitudes evolve and professional barriers gradually fade, a growing number of female executives have come to the fore, driving industry innovation with their distinctive leadership styles and professional expertise, and paving the way for future generations of women to pursue careers in many industries.

Wang Fang, chief financial officer of Embraer China, has worked for several multinational companies throughout her career and joined the China branch of the Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA as a credit specialist and financial analyst. Success is primarily measured by performance and capability, with the emphasis placed on an individual’s contributions, not their gender, she said.

“The challenges that I have focused on are common and professional ones like navigating complex financial regulations, managing risks and ensuring robust financial health for the company.”

The number of female internet entrepreneurs in China has risen over the years, too, and the country now has about 40 million female scientists and technicians, accounting for more than 45 per cent of the total, the Zhongguancun Forum Annual Conference was told last year.

Wang Lijuan, head of operations, performance and digital at Airbus Beijing Engineering Center, has been driving the company’s digital transformation since 2023. Fueled by her passion for technology, she is dedicated to building smarter operational platforms that empower engineers and unlock their creative potential.

“Women in engineering still face certain stereotypes. But I have always believed that skills and curiosity transcend gender. Every challenge is a chance to grow — to learn new technologies, explore new fields, and keep expanding my horizons.”

Her thinking is also reflected in her workplace, and Airbus has built an open, inclusive environment in which everyone has a chance to succeed, she said.

More women are also filling the ranks of emerging occupations such as food delivery that were once dominated by men. Amid the hustle of their daily rides, they are redefining their sense of self-worth and reshaping their social roles.

From 2022 to 2024 the number of female riders in China rose markedly, even if the Chinese on-demand delivery company Meituan says that women account for less than 10 per cent of its riders.

In addition, women are said to hold more than 30 per cent of the management roles at Meituan’s delivery stations, including roles such as station managers, deputy managers and team leaders.