Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

China claims its annual GDP goal is more ‘guidance’ than target as it appears set to fall short

Country’s full-year GDP growth is expected to reach around 4%, falling well short of 5.5% target

Namita Singh
Tuesday 02 August 2022 12:34
Comments
<p>A woman wearing a face mask walks inside a nearly empty shopping mall in Beijing on 21 July 2022</p>

A woman wearing a face mask walks inside a nearly empty shopping mall in Beijing on 21 July 2022

(AFP via Getty)

China’s economic growth target of 5.5 per cent should be treated as “guidance” and not a hard target, the country’s leaders reportedly told government officials last week as Beijing appeared set to miss the goal by a large margin.

In the meeting with ministerial and provincial-level officials, the leaders said they would not be penalised for failing to achieve the target, nor would it be used as a basis to evaluate their performance, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

They also allegedly acknowledged that China was unlikely to meet the target.

China had last week pledged to achieve the best possible results for the economy this year as it dropped previous calls that it will strive to meet the 2022 growth target.

The country’s GDP in the first half of the 2022 financial year grew only 2.5 per cent from the previous year, hinting at a huge pressure in the second half, amid fears of a global recession and uncertainties from the war in Ukraine.

In the second half, the country should rather focus on stabilising employment and prices, maintaining economic operations within a reasonable range and striving to achieve the best possible results, reported Xinhua news agency on 28 July after the 25-member politburo chaired by president Xi Jinping met to assess the economy.

Recommended

The omission of the GDP target was in sharp contrast to the earlier politburo meeting in April, when the leaders vowed to “strive to meet economic and social targets” for this year.

While the country narrowly avoided contracting in the second quarter due to its harsh Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions, analysts believe that Beijing’s full-year growth target of 5.5 per cent seem increasingly unattainable.

China, also the world’s second-largest economy, last missed its growth target in 2015.

Despite the slow growth rate, the leadership has shown its reluctance to budge from the “dynamic zero-Covid” policy, reported Xinhua.

Recommended

According to a Reuters poll of economists this month, China’s full-year GDP growth is expected to reach around 4 per cent.

The authorities’ steps to stabilise the country’s economy include deepening tax credit rebates, accelerated local government special bond issuances to buoy infrastructure investments, and lowered car purchase tax.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in