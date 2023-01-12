Five dead after man ploughs car into pedestrians in China then throws cash in the air

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least five people were killed and 13 injured when a man drove his car into pedestrians in the southern hub of Guangzhou in China on Wednesday.

Local reports said that the man, after ploughing his vehicle into the pedestrians at the busy intersection, started throwing money into the air.

The incident took place around 5:25pm local time on Wednesday at the intersection of Tianhe Road and Tiyu East Road in Guangzhou.

Videos and photos of the incident shared on Chinese social media Douyin and Weibo showed that there were many people walking and crossing the intersection when the driver slammed into them.

Another video shows the driver pulling up to the side of the road after crashing into pedestrians and throwing banknotes into the air.

Local police said the driver was a 22-year-old man who was driving a black SUV. What’s on Weibo reported that the driver is from Jieyang in Guangdong and was identified as Wen X.

The incident sparked massive outrage among the citizens with several accusing the driver of deliberately targeting innocent pedestrians.

It was reported that the police have detained the driver of the car and launched an investigation.

On Weibo, one commentator wrote: “This is the first time in my life I’ve ever been ashamed to say I come from Jieyang.” Another wrote: “I saw the videos and I’m crying, I’m so shocked.”