For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who was jailed for her reporting from Wuhan in the early days of the Covid pandemic, has been released from prison after four years, she confirmed in a video statement.

Ms Zhang said police escorted her to her brother Zhang Ju’s home on 13 May, the day her sentence ended. There had been growing concern among activists over her whereabouts in the 10 days since, with no confirmation that Ms Zhang was free.

“I want to thank everyone for their help and concern,” she said from what appeared to be the hallway of an apartment building.

Reporters Without Borders also confirmed Ms Zhang’s release but said her freedom was extremely restricted.

“Although Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan was able to share a video today confirming her release from prison after four years, we’re worried about her situation under strict surveillance,” the nonprofit said in a statement on X. “Our call for her full & unconditional release remains urgent.”

Ms Zhang’s video confirming her release from jail was also posted by Jane Wang, an overseas activist who launched the Free Zhang Zhan campaign in the UK.

Ren Quanniu who represented Ms Zhang before he was stripped of his licence to practise law in February 2021, confirmed the authenticity of the video.

“She’s not free, she’s relatively free,” he reportedly told the Associated Press. “She’s still under the watch and care of the police.”

Ms Zhang, a lawyer-turned-citizen journalist, travelled to Wuhan in February 2020 to document the Chinese government’s efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus at the start of what was to become a global pandemic.

She posted firsthand accounts on social media from hospitals and streets that projected a more serious situation than the government acknowledged.

She also reported how the authorities were trying to censor criticism of its response to the viral outbreak on social media

Ms Zhang was arrested in May 2020 and convicted by a Shanghai court of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”.

China has faced accusations of delaying the release of crucial information during the initial outbreak and attempting to cover up the crisis, thereby enabling the virus’s spread to pandemic proportions.