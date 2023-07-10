Six killed in stabbing attack at China kindergarten

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six people were killed and one suffered injuries in a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in China's south-eastern province of Guangdong on Monday.

A 25-year-old man surnamed Wu has been arrested from Lianjiang, the local police said, adding they were investigating the incident.

A teacher, two parents and three students were identified as the victims of the attack that took place at 7.40am local time, a city government spokesperson said.

Local police reportedly called the incident a case of "intentional assault".

An unconfirmed video being widely shared on social media purports to show two of the victims lying on the street outside the school in a pool of blood.

There has been a spate of knife attacks at schools in China – where access to firearms is tightly regulated by the government – in recent years.

In August last year, a 48-year-old man barged into a kindergarten in southeastern Jianxi province, killing three people and injuring another six.

Two children were killed and 16 others wounded in a similar knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China in 2021.