Six killed in stabbing attack at China kindergarten

Police arrest man, 25, following stabbing attack at school in Lianjiang, Guangdong

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 10 July 2023 06:21
Representational: Three children were among those killed in knife attack

Representational: Three children were among those killed in knife attack

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Six people were killed and one suffered injuries in a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in China's south-eastern province of Guangdong on Monday.

A 25-year-old man surnamed Wu has been arrested from Lianjiang, the local police said, adding they were investigating the incident.

A teacher, two parents and three students were identified as the victims of the attack that took place at 7.40am local time, a city government spokesperson said.

Local police reportedly called the incident a case of "intentional assault".

An unconfirmed video being widely shared on social media purports to show two of the victims lying on the street outside the school in a pool of blood.

There has been a spate of knife attacks at schools in China – where access to firearms is tightly regulated by the government – in recent years.

In August last year, a 48-year-old man barged into a kindergarten in southeastern Jianxi province, killing three people and injuring another six.

Two children were killed and 16 others wounded in a similar knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China in 2021.

