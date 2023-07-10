China kindergarten stabbing – live: Three children among six dead in attack on Guangdong preschool
Police arrest 25-year-old man following early morning attack at school
Three children were among six people killed in a knife attack at a kindergarten in China’s south-eastern province of Guangdong on Monday.
A 25-year-old man surnamed Wu has been arrested from Lianjiang, the local police said, adding they were investigating the incident.
A teacher, two parents and three students were identified as the victims of the attack that took place at 7.40am local time, a city government spokesperson said.
An unverified video making rounds on social media showed two of the victims lying in a pool of blood outside the school.
The surrounding area has been sealed for investigation, a storeowner who works near the kindergarten told BBC.
Chinese citizens took to social media platform Weibo to express shock over the mass stabbing incident. The attack was the top-trending discussion on the social media platform, with 130 million views as of 12.20pm local time.
Mass violent crimes are rare in China but there has been a spate of mass knife attacks in the country, where access to firearms is tightly regulated by the government.
Kindergarten attack shines light on China's 'lone wolf' stabbings problem
A knife attack at a kindergarten in China today has shone a spotlight on the increasing number of such attacks that have led to 100 deaths in the past decade, according to one estimate.
While the US struggles with gun violence, China has borne witness to a rise in targeted crimes using blades and knives.
Around 100 children and adults have been killed and hundreds more injured over the past decade in apparently uncoordinated, “lone wolf” attacks, according to Reuters.
Kindergarten knife attack shines spotlight on China's 'lone wolf' stabbing problem
Knife attacks are relatively common in China, where private gun ownership is outlawed
Rise in copycat knife attacks in China
There has been a rise of similar stabbing attacks, targetting kindergarten schools in China, with at least one major incident reported each year since 2021.
In August last year, a 48-year-old man barged into a kindergarten in southeastern Jianxi province, killing three people and injuring another six.
Two children were killed and 16 others wounded in a similar knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China in 2021.
In October 2018, 14 children were injured in a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in Chongqing
Six killed in stabbing attack at China kindergarten
Six people, including three children, have been killed in a knife attack at a kindergarten in China’s Guangdong province.
The suspect, identified as a 25-year-old man surnamed Wu, has been arrested by the local police.
Six killed in stabbing attack at China kindergarten
Police arrest man, 25, following stabbing attack at school in Lianjiang, Guangdong
