(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three children were among six people killed in a knife attack at a kindergarten in China’s south-eastern province of Guangdong on Monday.

A 25-year-old man surnamed Wu has been arrested from Lianjiang, the local police said, adding they were investigating the incident.

A teacher, two parents and three students were identified as the victims of the attack that took place at 7.40am local time, a city government spokesperson said.

An unverified video making rounds on social media showed two of the victims lying in a pool of blood outside the school.

The surrounding area has been sealed for investigation, a storeowner who works near the kindergarten told BBC.

Chinese citizens took to social media platform Weibo to express shock over the mass stabbing incident. The attack was the top-trending discussion on the social media platform, with 130 million views as of 12.20pm local time.

Mass violent crimes are rare in China but there has been a spate of mass knife attacks in the country, where access to firearms is tightly regulated by the government.