China’s former president Jiang Zemin dies aged 96

The former Chinese president Jiang Zemin has died at the age of 96, the country’s state media reported on Wednesday.

Known for leading his country after the crushing of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989, Mr Jiang supported economic reforms that generated explosive growth of the communist state.

He saw China through history-making changes including a revival of market-oriented reforms, the return of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2001.

Yet even as the country opened up to the world, his government continued to stamp out dissent at home.

