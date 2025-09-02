China military parade latest: Xi Jinping hosts Putin and Kim Jong Un in Beijing for major show of force
Xi Jinping welcomed his Russian and North Korean counterparts on Tuesday
China is hosting a massive military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary since Japan’s defeat and the end of World War Two.
Xi Jinping welcomed his Russian and North Korean counterparts on Tuesday to the parade in a show of force against western countries he suggested were “bullying” China and its allies.
The three are set to take centre stage at the parade on Wednesday, where the Chinese president will flaunt his vision for a new global order following global friction caused by US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.
Putin and Xi met earlier for talks, securing a new long-term gas deal, while Kim arrived by armoured train after visiting a missile lab.
Analysts are watching out for an announcement on potential trilateral defence cooperation. Russia and North Korea signed a military pact in June 2024, and a similar alliance was struck between Beijing and Pyongyang.
For Kim, the parade will mark the largest multilateral diplomatic event he has ever attended, offering implicit backing for his banned nuclear arsenal.
The parade is showcasing China’s latest military hardware before 50,000 spectators, capped with the release of 80,000 peace doves.
Security measures paralyse Beijing in preparation for 50,000 spectators
Painstaking planning has also gone into China's "Victory Day" parade, marking 80 years since Japan's defeat at the end of World War Two, with downtown Beijing paralysed by security measures and traffic controls for weeks.
Alongside the showcase of cutting-edge military hardware in front of an estimated 50,000 spectators, authorities plan to release more than 80,000 "peace doves" during the event.
Trump says he is 'not concerned' by Putin and Kim Jong-Un attending China military parade
US president Donald Trump was asked by a reporter during a press conference at the White House if he interpreted Putin attending China’s military parade as a “challenge”.
He responded that he did not see it as a challenge and that he was not concerned.
“China needs us. And I had a very good meeting with President Putin a couple of weeks ago,” he told reporters.
How closer ties between Xi, Putin and Kim may change military calculus in the Pacific?
Xi, Putin and Kim are set to take centre stage at a massive military parade.
Analysts are watching whether the trio may signal closer defence relations following a pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024, and a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang, an outcome that may alter the military calculus in the Asia-Pacific region.
"Trilateral military exercises between Russia, China and North Korea seem nearly inevitable," wrote Youngjun Kim, an analyst at the US-based National Bureau of Asian Research, in March, citing how the conflict in Ukraine had pushed Moscow and Pyongyang closer.
"Until a few years ago, China and Russia were important partners in imposing international sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear and missile tests... (they) are now potential military partners of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea during a crisis on the Korean peninsula," he added, using the diplomatically isolated country's official name.
What role does North Korea's military play in Ukraine?
North Korea has supplied more than 15,000 troops to support Putin's war in Ukraine.
About 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed fighting for Russia in the Kursk region, according to South Korea's intelligence agency, which believes Pyongyang is planning another deployment.
For Kim, the parade will mark the largest multilateral diplomatic event he has ever attended, offering the reclusive young leader an opportunity to gain implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons, and expand his diplomatic circle.
