China military parade live: Xi says world must choose ‘peace or war’ at show of force with Putin and Kim
Xi Jinping arrives flanked by Russian and North Korean counterparts in Tiananmen Square before inspecting troops as World War Two parade gets underway
China is hosting a massive military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary since Japan’s defeat and the end of World War Two.
Xi Jinping arrived flanked by his Russian and North Korean counterparts on Wednesday morning for the start of the parade, which began with choir performances at around 8.45am.
Xi, Putin and Kim took centre stage at the parade on Wednesday, where the Chinese president is flaunting his vision for a new global order following global friction caused by US president Donald Trump's tariff policies.
Xi began the parade with a speech in which he said China “firmly stands on the right side of history”.
After recalling the events of 1945, the Chinese president warned: “Today humanity again has to choose between peace and war.”
Putin and Xi met earlier for talks, securing a new long-term gas deal, while Kim arrived by armoured train after visiting a missile lab.
Analysts are watching out for an announcement on potential trilateral defence cooperation. Russia and North Korea signed a military pact in June 2024, and a similar alliance was struck between Beijing and Pyongyang.
China displays YJ missiles as the West watches
The Chinese military displayed the new YJ-15 missile along with the YJ-17, YJ-19 and YJ-20 hypersonic missiles.
The YJ missiles, short for "Ying Ji" or “eagle attack", can be launched from ships or aircraft and are designed to inflict critical damage on large vessels.
China is rapidly advancing in hypersonic weapons technology, a field that has drawn global attention for its ability to evade traditional defence systems.
China unveils new generation of nuclear capable ballistic missiles
China has unveiled the Dong Feng-61 and the Dong Feng-31BJ nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time in a sobering reminder for the West of Beijing's growing military ambition.
China unveils HQ-29 space defence system capable of taking down satellites
Donald Trump sends regards to 'conspiring' Xi, Putin and Kim
The US president wrote on Truth Social: "The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and “blood” that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader.
"Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!"
"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."
In pics: Xi Jinping is now greeting troops during inspection
President Xi says 'China is never intimidated by any bullies'
President Xi says the world is "facing a choice of peace or war".
He adds: "Chinese people firmly stand on the right side of history".
"We will remain committed to the path of peaceful development. The Chinese People's Liberation Army has been and will always be the heroic armed forces that the people can trust and rely on.”
Mr Xi calls on nations to prevent historical tragedies from recurring.
He adds: “The Chinese nation is never intimidated by any bullies and always forges ahead."
In pic: President Xi Jinping begins his speech by welcoming foreign leaders
Chinese president Xi Jinping began his speech by welcoming the world leaders and expressing “sincere thanks to foreign governments, friends and comrades, who supported the Chinese people in resisting aggression”.
China's largest-ever military parade begins with 80-gun salute
China has kicked off its largest-ever military parade, showcasing its growing firepower and geopolitical clout, as president Xi Jinping seeks to cast Beijing as the custodian of a post-US international order.
Flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Mr Xi was shown on television strolling up a red carpet to take his seat for the lavish event at Tiananmen Square to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat at the end of World War Two.
Wearing a suit in the style of those worn by former leader Mao Zedong, Mr Xi earlier greeted around two dozen largely non-western leaders in attendance, including Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto, who made a surprise appearance despite widespread protests at home.
The anticipated parade began with 80-gun salutes to commemorate 80 years of Japan’s defeat and the end of World War Two.
