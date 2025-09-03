China unveils new long-range missiles while Trump accuses Xi, Putin and Kim of ‘conspiring’ against US: Latest
Xi Jinping warns world must ‘choose between peace and war’ as he presides over huge show of force flanked by two-dozen world leaders in Tiananmen Square
China’s Xi Jinping gathered almost two-dozen world leaders to watch one of his country’s largest-ever military parades on Wednesday morning, an unprecedented event for an axis of nations challenging the US-led world order.
Among the modern weapons unveiled during the parade were a brand new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, advanced underwater drones and a new model of hypersonic missile. The event was held to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat and the end of the Second World War.
Xi posed for a group photograph that featured North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin – the first time the three are believed to have ever gathered in one place – as well as the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia and others.
Watching on from Washington, Donald Trump posted a sarcastic message on Truth Social wishing Xi a “great” day before adding: “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”
Xi began the parade with a speech harking back to the events of 1945, saying: “Today humanity again has to choose between peace and war.”
After the parade Xi hosted a reception lunch for the visiting world leaders, and Kim and Putin were holding bilateral talks at a separate venue.
Indonesia's Prabowo, China's Xi discuss $80bn Giant Sea Wall in Java island
Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto and China's president Xi Jinping discussed a plan to build a wall along the northern coastline of Java island, which Jakarta calls the Giant Sea Wall project, Prabowo's office said.
Prabowo met with Xi in Beijing, after making a surprise attendance at China's military parade despite protests at home.
Prabowo's government has previously said the wall project for climate adaptation would take 15 to 20 years to build with a total cost of $80bn.
North Korea’s Kim and South Korean parliament speaker shake hands in Beijing
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands with the speaker of South Korea's National Assembly, Woo Won-shik, in Beijing on Wednesday, Woo's office said.
The pair shook hands before the start of a military parade they were attending in China to celebrate the formal surrender of Japan in World War II, his office said in a statement.
Woo was representing South Korea at the event.
Along with South Korean president Lee Jae Myung, Woo has called for the resumption of dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang after a period of particularly strained ties.
North Korea has so far rebuffed overtures from Seoul and said it was not interested in talking to South Korea.
Putin meets North Korea's Kim in Beijing
Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for bilateral talks in Beijing on Wednesday.
The two leaders met formally at the Diaoyutai state guest house after attending a major military parade in the heart of the Chinese capital that marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.Mr Putin and Mr Kim travelled from a formal reception to the negotiations in the same car, the Kremlin said in a post on social media.
After a bilateral meeting between Russian and North Korean delegations, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting, the Kremlin said. Mr Putin also invited Mr Kim to visit Russia again, following on from the North Korean leader's last visit to the country in 2023.
Speaking in front of journalists as the talks began, Mr Putin praised the bravery and heroism of North Korean soldiers who fought alongside Moscow's troops to repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk border region.
In his opening remarks, Mr Kim said that cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow has "significantly strengthened" since the two countries signed a strategic partnership pact in June last year during a summit in the North Korean capital.
Xi talks of peace as he displays military might
Xi Jinping, who has been positioning China as a stabilising force in an unstable world, said humanity must choose between peace and war and dialogue and confrontation.
"The Chinese people's rejuvenation cannot be blocked, and the noble goal of the peaceful development of human civilisation must triumph," Xi said at the end of his speech.
An analyst at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore said the turbulence in US policy is an opportunity for China.
"This is the right time for China to announce its arrival on the stage, to be a security guarantor, to fill the political, economic, military, diplomatic vacuums," said James Char, an assistant professor in the China Program.
China’s military might at display
China’s splashy commemoration marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II is a way to boost support for Communist Party rule by showing the progress made by the country.
The Asia superpower was a major front in the war where millions died during Japan's invasion.
Parade showed off drone submarines and hypersonic missilesHighlights of the weaponry in the parade included the AJX002 underwater drone, a long, black, tube-shaped craft that looks like a narrow submarine with a rear propeller.
Other weapons that got attention were hypersonic missiles designed to take out ships at sea and a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the DF-61, which could carry nuclear warheads to distant targets.
The hypersonic weapons are of particular concern to the US Navy, which patrols the western Pacific from its 7th Fleet headquarters in Japan.
Fighter jets and bombers flew across the sky, some painting rows of colored exhaust in unison. Helicopters flew in formation, one group of 26 spelling out the number "80" for the war's anniversary year.
What was on the menu of world leaders after the parade?
Chinese president Xi Jinping welcomed the world leaders for a grand lunch at the Great Hall of the People after showcasing their military might.
According to Hong Kong - based newspaper, Wen Wei Po, the guests were served with chicken soup with conch meat and lily bulbs, roasted lamb chops, stir-fried lobster with crab meat, roe and egg white, a clear scallop consommé with assorted mushrooms, and roasted salt-marinated salmon with creamy mustard sauce.
The banquet hall itself was beautifully decorated, with tables draped in white table cloth and adorned with flowers, wine glasses, name cards, and panda-shaped chopstick rests.
Chinese people are not afraid of violence, Xi says at military parade
China showcased its military might in a parade this morning marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, a show of strength as it seeks to wield greater influence on the global stage.
Leader Xi Jinping, speaking before the parade, paid tribute to Chinese veterans of the war. Since coming to power in 2012, he has sought to build China into a country that cannot be bullied and is strong enough to stand up to foreign powers.
"The Chinese people are a people that are not afraid of violence and are self-reliant and strong," he said.
The Chinese military showed off aerial and underwater drones, hypersonic missiles and fighter jets and bombers in a 90-minute event attended by the leaders of about two dozen countries, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
Watch: China unveils cruise missiles and hypersonic missiles in military parade
Some of the weapons unveiled during the event included brand-new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, advanced underwater drones and a new model of hypersonic missile.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments