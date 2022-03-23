China plane crash: ‘Severely damaged’ black box from Boeing 737 found in Guangxi

No survivors from the crash have been found

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 23 March 2022 09:43
Comments
Terrain and rain hamper search at site of China plane crash

A search team in China has found one of the black boxes from the Boeing 737-800 airplane that crashed in Guangxi on Monday, but say it is in a severely damaged condition.

The China Eastern plane was carrying 132 people and about an hour away from its destination when it suddenly nosedived from cruising altitude, dropping 29,000ft in around two minutes and crashing into hills outside the city of Wuzhou.

The black box recorder found on Wednesday is so damaged that officials are unable to say at this stage whether it is the plane’s flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder.

Follow the latest updates on the China Eastern plane crash in our live blog here

Search teams are now focussing all their efforts on finding the other black box, Mao Yanfeng, the director of the accident investigation division of the Civil Aviation Authority of China, told a news conference.

Recommended

No survivors from the crash have been found.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in