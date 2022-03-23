A search team in China has found one of the black boxes from the Boeing 737-800 airplane that crashed in Guangxi on Monday, but say it is in a severely damaged condition.

The China Eastern plane was carrying 132 people and about an hour away from its destination when it suddenly nosedived from cruising altitude, dropping 29,000ft in around two minutes and crashing into hills outside the city of Wuzhou.

The black box recorder found on Wednesday is so damaged that officials are unable to say at this stage whether it is the plane’s flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder.

Follow the latest updates on the China Eastern plane crash in our live blog here

Search teams are now focussing all their efforts on finding the other black box, Mao Yanfeng, the director of the accident investigation division of the Civil Aviation Authority of China, told a news conference.

No survivors from the crash have been found.

More follows