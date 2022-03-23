✕ Close Emergency services start rescue mission after passenger plane crashes in south China

No survivors have been found after a plane carrying 132 people crashed in southern China, according to the country’s state broadcaster.

Rescuers continue to search the wreckage of the China Eastern plane, which plummeted into hills in Guangxi province and exploded in flames yesterday afternoon.

A witness described seeing the jet nosedive and hit the ground – while another heard a bang “like thunder”.

It is one of the country’s worst air disasters in years.

Worried relatives have gathered at Baiyun Airport in Guangzhou, waiting for news.

One woman said six of her family members and friends had been on the flight. They were on the way to a funeral.

“I feel very anguished,” she said.

Smoke could be seen rising from a mountainside near the city of Wuzhou, Teng county after the Boeing 737-800 dropped 30,000ft in two minutes.

Rescue teams are scouring the slopes and hope to find the plane’s black box, which could help experts determine the cause of the crash.

China Eastern Airlines has grounded its entire Boeing 737-800 fleet and President Xi Jinping has ordered an investigation.