China plane crash – live: Search for survivors continues as witness describes moment flight fell from sky
Witnesses report sound ‘like thunder’ as plane hit ground
No survivors have been found after a plane carrying 132 people crashed in southern China, according to the country’s state broadcaster.
Rescuers continue to search the wreckage of the China Eastern plane, which plummeted into hills in Guangxi province and exploded in flames yesterday afternoon.
A witness described seeing the jet nosedive and hit the ground – while another heard a bang “like thunder”.
It is one of the country’s worst air disasters in years.
Worried relatives have gathered at Baiyun Airport in Guangzhou, waiting for news.
One woman said six of her family members and friends had been on the flight. They were on the way to a funeral.
“I feel very anguished,” she said.
Smoke could be seen rising from a mountainside near the city of Wuzhou, Teng county after the Boeing 737-800 dropped 30,000ft in two minutes.
Rescue teams are scouring the slopes and hope to find the plane’s black box, which could help experts determine the cause of the crash.
China Eastern Airlines has grounded its entire Boeing 737-800 fleet and President Xi Jinping has ordered an investigation.
Search for black boxes continue
Rescuers are still making an all-out effort to retrieve the black boxes of the passenger plane that crashed in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous region on Monday afternoon, an official said on Tuesday night.
The severe damage to the plane has made the investigation difficult, said Zhu Tao, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China safety office.
He added that the investigation team is carrying out a probe in “accordance with the procedures, with rescuers exploring the crash site and going all out to search the black boxes”.
Rain halts rescue operation
Rescue operations were temporarily stopped due to rain on Wednesday. According to local media, so far no survivors have been found and the cause of the crash remains unclear.
Rain water was filling the depression in the soft soil caused by the impact of the crash, and there were risks of landslides that could endanger rescue workers scouring the difficult, heavily forested terrain, state television reported.
China Eastern Airlines says it has reached out to the families of all 123 passengers who were onboard when the aircraft crashed on Monday.
China launches safety overhaul of civil aviation
China’s civil aviation regulator on Tuesday directed immediate launch of a two-week-long safety overhaul of the civil aviation sector following the plane crash that killed 132 people onboard.
The safety overhaul covers all regional air-traffic management bureaus, companies involved in civil aviation transport and general aviation, relevant service providers, airport operators, flight training organizations, among others.
Latest pictures from the search
The search continues in the hills of Guangxi.
No survivors have been found of the 132 onboard the Boeing 737-800 that crashed yesterday.
Rescue teams are hoping to find the plane’s black box, which could help experts determine the cause of the crash.
CCTV appears to show plane nosedive
Sky News and CNN have been showing this footage that appears to show the China Eastern plane nosediving before crashing yesterday.
The footage was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, reports say.
Crashed plane model had ‘excellent safety record'
The Boeing 737-800 aeroplane model had an “excellent safety record” according to the Flight Safety Foundation (FSH).
The plane has been flying since 1998 and Boeing has sold more than 5,100 of them.
It has been involved in 22 major accidents and killed 612 people.
“There are thousands of them around the world. It’s certainly had an excellent safety record,” FSH president Hassan Shahidi said of the 737-800.
What will the investigation look like?
China will lead the investigation into yesterday’s disaster. There will be a representative from the US crash investigator, as well as from Boeing and CFM, the company that made the plane’s engines.
Recovering the jet’s ‘black boxes’ is vital to the investigation.
One device, called the flight data recorder, captures information about the plane’s airspeed, altitude, direction, pilot actions, and performance of all key systems.
The cockpit voice record captures sounds including conversations and background engine noise during the flight. Investigators will look at the maintenance history of the plane, the training and record of the pilots, communication with air traffic control and weather data.
They will examine pieces of the wreckage for clues. The size of the debris field is also important - when wreckage is spread over a very large area, it could indicate that the plane was breaking up before hitting the ground.
Plane’s nosedive baffles experts
The China Eastern plane’s nosedive crash has baffled experts.
John Cox, an aviation safety consultant and a former pilot, said it was “hard to get the airplane to do this”.
Investigators will be looking into the weather the plane encountered, any distress calls, and the possibility of technical failures, according to Bloomberg. Profiles of crew members will also be examined.
Jeff Guzzetti, former accident investigation chief of the US’s Federal Aviation Administration, said the crash was “very odd”.
You can read Maroosha Muzaffar’s full story below.
Crash specialists baffled by Chinese jet's nosedive from 29000ft
Safety experts say speed of Boeing 737-800’s nosedive is extremely unusual: ‘[It is] hard to get the airplane to do this’
Expert says ‘weather, deliberate sabotage, or pilot error’ could be behind crash
The cause yesterday’s plane crash is still not known, according to the authorities in China.
If it’s found, the cockpit voice recorder could provide clues about what happened.
“Accidents that start at cruise altitude are usually caused by weather, deliberate sabotage, or pilot error,” said Dan Elwell, a former head of US regulator the Federal Aviation Administration.
Elwell said mechanical failures in modern commercial jets were rare at cruise altitude.
