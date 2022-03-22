China plane crash – live: State broadcaster says no survivors found as Boeing 737 fleet grounded
China’s state broadcaster says no survivors have been found at the site where a Boeing 737 airplane crashed on Monday.
China Eastern has grounded its entire Boeing 737-800 fleet after the passenger plane carrying 132 people went down, with officials said to be concerned all those onboard have died.
CCTV reported on Tuesday morning, around 18 hours after the crash, that “wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost has been found”.
The crash – China’s worst air disaster in almost a decade – saw the plane come down in a mountainous region in southern China. Smoke could be seen rising from hills near the city of Wuzhou, in Teng county, in the province of Guangxi, after the Boeing 737 plummeted 30,000ft in two minutes.
President Xi Jinping has ordered an immediate investigation into the crash, and officials say the country’s vice-premier is overseeing the search and rescue operation.
‘Serious technical failure’ in which plane lost engine power, expert says
Even though the black box from the China Eastern 737 is yet to be retrieved, a Chinese aviation expert has said that it is likely that the plane lost engine power and this resulted in the pilot losing control of the aircraft.
Wang Ya’nan, the chief editor of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge, was quoted by the Global Times as saying that “it could be a very serious technical failure in which the plane inevitably enters a high-speed descent”.
He however made it clear that the specific cause can only be determined after the black box is recovered and analysed.
The Chinese state broadcaster has reported that there were no survivors found at the site of the crash on Tuesday.
China’s vice-premier to oversee rescue operations
China’s vice-premier Liu He and state councillor Wang Yong have been assigned to oversee the rescue operations in the China Eastern 737 crash that is feared to have killed all 132 people on board.
On Monday, the Chinese premier Xi Jinping had said that he was “shocked to learn” about the tragic incident.
Flight data showed that the plane disappeared from radar two minutes after it suddenly plummeted from an altitude of around 8,869 metres.
State broadcaster reported on Tuesday that no survivors have been found at the site of the crash near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region.
Xinhua reported that there were no foreign passengers on board.
China’s state broadcaster has said that no survivors have been found in Tuesday’s plane crash.
CCTV reported today that even as the “wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost has been found.”
The plane carrying 132 people crashed on Monday in the mountainous area of China — and was touted to be the worst air disaster in a decade.
The Boeing 737-800 crashed near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming in the southwestern province of Yunnan to Guangzhou along the east coast.
Xinhua news agency reported that the crash created a deep pit in the mountainside.
Boeing technical staff to aid investigation
Boeing will offer the full support of its its technical experts in the investigation of the crash, its CEO announced.
Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told employees on Monday he was limited by what Boeing could say about the investigation being led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, but offered the company’s full support, Reuters reported.
“Trust that we will be doing everything we can to support our customer and the accident investigation during this difficult time, guided by our commitment to safety, transparency, and integrity at every step,” Calhoun said.
Relatives of passengers wait at airport for their loved ones
Some relatives of the 132 passengers on the Boeing 737 have been pictured waiting for their loved ones at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.
Some are seated in a specifically cordoned off area.
In images: Plane crash rocks China as relatives await information
China Eastern Airlines officials arrive in Wuzhou
A so-called “working group” from China Eastern Airlines has arrived in Wuzhou City, near where a Boeing 737 jet crashed on Monday, according to state-run channel CGTN.
It is thought the officials are in the area as part of the investigation into what happened.
Whether they will assist rescue workers with their operation was not known.
Watch: Emergency services start rescue mission in south China
China grounds entire Boeing 737 fleet after crash, state media reports
Earlier, we reported that China had grounded its 737-800 fleet, which according to FlightRadar is made up of 109 such planes.
It came after a China Eastern Boeing passenger plane, with 132 people onboard, crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China.
More than 12 hours after the crash, there is still no word of survivors.
FlightRadar24, the Swedish tracking site, said the jet involved in the accident is six years old.
The 737-800 is a predecessor to the Boeing’s 737 MAX, which awaits regulatory approval in China, the world’s largest domestic aviation market.
It has a maximum seating capacity of 189 and is equipped with a CFM-56 engine, according to Boeing’s website.
Rescue workers are reportedly still at the site near the city of Wuzhou, in Teng county, in the southern province of Guangxi.
