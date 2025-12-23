China ramps up tensions with Britain over Jimmy Lai conviction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China has lashed out at Britain and the US for criticising the jailing of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

Beijing summoned both British and American diplomats to express its “strong concerns” over government statements about Lai’s conviction in Hong Kong on national security and sedition charges.

Lai is a 78-year-old British citizen, and the UK has led statements from governments and leaders around the world calling for his immediate release. A foreign office statement said Lai’s case was “politically motivated”, and that he “has been targeted by the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression”.

Lai is an outspoken supporter of Hong Kong’s press freedoms and democratic system – rights that were supposed to be enshrined in law after the city’s handover from Britain to China, but which have since been heavily eroded.

He rose to prominence as founder of the independent, pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, but was arrested and the paper shut down in 2020 as part of a draconian crackdown in the name of “national security” following massive popular protests.

He was found guilty earlier this month of sedition and collusion with foreign forces under Hong Kong’s controversial new national security laws.

The Hong Kong office of the Chinese foreign ministry said that it had lodged “solemn representations” with representatives of the US, UK and other Western nations over comments that it claimed interfered with the lawful handling of the case. China does not recognise Lai’s British citizenship and claims criticisms around his case amount to interference in its internal affairs.

In a statement, the commissioner’s office of the foreign ministry said it had “expressed strong concern and firm opposition” to such comments and urged the countries and politicians involved to respect China’s sovereignty and the rule of law in Hong Kong.

Following Lai’s conviction, London summoned the Chinese ambassador while foreign secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the ruling, saying the case had been brought for political purposes and demanding the national security law be repealed.

The matter is now set to feature prominently during Sir Keir Starmer’s meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping in Beijing next month. The prime minister has been under growing pressure to demand the British national’s release, with Lai’s family raising urgent concerns over his deteriorating health.

US president Donald Trump earlier said he had asked Mr Xi to consider releasing Lai, adding that he felt “so badly” about the incarcerated media mogul. His administration said Lai’s guilty verdict showed China’s determination to “silence those who seek to protect freedom of speech and other fundamental rights”.

Lai is expected to be sentenced next month, coinciding with Sir Kier’s visit to Beijing between 29 and 31 January.

Asked whether Sir Keir’s visit would mark a “pivotal moment”, Caoilfhionn Gallagher, who leads Lai’s international legal team, replied: “The short answer is yes.”

“Any closer engagement with China must go hand in hand with safeguarding our interests,” he said. “We’re deeply concerned that there has been a headlong rush towards ever-closer relations without sufficient protection of our core interests – not least a British national who remains behind bars.”