Meet the tech billionaire whose foray into politics is stoking anger in China

Should you get an iPhone, iMac, a Nintendo Switch game, or Amazon Kindle this Christmas, then you should consider sending a thank you note to Terry Gou.

The Taiwanese billionaire has built a £5.5bn fortune by helping to revolutionise high-tech consumer goods and, with it, feed our addiction to electronic gadgets.

Gou, who has hailed the Mongol emperor Genghis Khan as his hero, has created in tech giant Foxconn a global empire that generated $200bn (£161bn) revenue last year. It boasts nearly 1 million employees, largely based in China, and a blue-chip roll call of clients that includes Microsoft, Dell and Sony, as well as Apple.