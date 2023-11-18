Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Longer Read

Meet the tech billionaire whose foray into politics is stoking anger in China

US president Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping were all smiles this week. But for how long? Terry Gou’s bid to be Taiwan’s next president could provoke a new flashpoint between the two superpowers – and also be bad news for Apple – warns Adam Luck

Saturday 18 November 2023 06:30
Comments
<p>Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, is running to be Taiwan’s next president</p>

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, is running to be Taiwan’s next president

(Kyodo News via AP)

Should you get an iPhone, iMac, a Nintendo Switch game, or Amazon Kindle this Christmas, then you should consider sending a thank you note to Terry Gou.

The Taiwanese billionaire has built a £5.5bn fortune by helping to revolutionise high-tech consumer goods and, with it, feed our addiction to electronic gadgets.

Gou, who has hailed the Mongol emperor Genghis Khan as his hero, has created in tech giant Foxconn a global empire that generated $200bn (£161bn) revenue last year. It boasts nearly 1 million employees, largely based in China, and a blue-chip roll call of clients that includes Microsoft, Dell and Sony, as well as Apple.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in