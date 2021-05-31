China to allow couples to have three children

China will allow couples to have up to three children in the latest relaxation of its laws on family planning since the end of the “one-child policy” in 2013, according to state media.

“The move aims to improve China's population structure and actively respond to the country's ageing problem,” a report in the Chinese Communist Party-run Global Times newspaper read.

The one-child policy was part of China’s broad population control programme that was implemented from 1980, contributing to a dramatic reduction in the country’s population growth.

In November 2013, China announced a partial policy relaxation that allowed couples to have two children if one parent is an only child. The last relaxation took place in 2016, allowing all couples to have up to two children.

