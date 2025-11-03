Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Communist Party of China expelled two senior officials for violations of discipline and law, the country’s top anti-graft watchdog said on Monday, as part of the widening anti-corruption purge under president Xi Jinping.

Former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission Wang Jianjun and former vice director of the National Development and Reform Commission Xu Xianping were expelled for accepting bribes, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in separate statements, describing their cases as “serious in nature” and having “malign influence”.

Mr Wang, 57, was removed from the China Securities Regulatory Commission this past May after he was put under investigation for corruption.

He was found to have used his positions to secure benefits for others, including family members, in areas such as company listings and investment funding. He accepted vast sums of money and gifts in return, the agency said.

Mr Xu, a veteran economic planner, served as vice governor of Hunan province from 2003 to 2009.

The watchdog said Mr Xu was found to have accepted free trips and lavish banquets that compromised his official duties, improperly assisted others with job promotions and transfers. He used his position to secure benefits for others in loan approvals, business operations, and project contracts, while illegally accepting large sums of money and gifts.

The ruling Communist Party has removed thousands of bureaucrats, diplomats and military officials since president Xi made anti-corruption drives his signature policy after coming to power in 2012.

The removal of the two officials came after 11 key officials were replaced in the biggest such reshuffle since 2017.

Last month, the Communist Party dismissed nine senior military officials in a sweeping crackdown that ousted several leading commanders and a member of the powerful Politburo.

The People’s Liberation Army Daily said in an editorial that the disgraced generals had undermined “the system under which the CMC chairman holds ultimate responsibility”, referring to Mr Xi in the 17 October decision.

In June 2024, Beijing said former defence minister Li Shangfu and his predecessor Wei Fenghe had been expelled from the Communist Party.