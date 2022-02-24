Chinese man accused of keeping his wife chained in a shack arrested

Chinese authorities on Wednesday announced that they have arrested the man accused of keeping a woman chained by her neck in a shack.

A video of the woman appeared online last month, showing her chained up and living in appalling conditions in a shed amid freezing temperatures on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province. The video had shocked Chinese netizens, sparking widespread anger and prompting calls for an investigation.

The video also showed her husband Dong Zhimin – who authorities said she married in 1998 – and their eight children in the family home right next to the ramshackle hut. The person who shot the video also spoke to the children.

Mr Dong and two others have been arrested on suspicions of human trafficking – a charge that authorities initially denied. Further investigations are also underway against six people allegedly involved in trafficking her.

Authorities said the woman was battling schizophrenia, and that she had been sold several times – including once in 1998 for $1,100 (£820) after she was taken from her village in south-western Yunnan province in China.

She was initially identified in the local media only as Xiaohuamei – which means Little Plum Blossom. Authorities later identified her by the last name of Yang, and said that she was receiving treatment at a hospital.

Local news reports claimed that the family thought it was best to keep her away from the children in a different hut because she often had random outbursts of violence.

On Wednesday, many users on Chinese social media platform Weibo users were angry and decried the treatment of the woman. Hashtags related to the case had been viewed more than 580 million times shortly after reports about the punishments broke.

One user said: “The credibility of our government has long been lost. You haven’t shown us the evidence.”

After the news of the woman went viral and sparked outrage, authorities confirmed that eight local officials were dismissed from their posts and nine others were given various punishments.