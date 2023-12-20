China earthquake death toll rises to 131 as rescuers say more survivors unlikely

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The death toll in China's deadliest earthquake in a decade rose to 131 as rescuers braved freezing temperatures to find bodies trapped under debris.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolted the Jishishan county near the border straddling Gansu and Qinghai provinces just before midnight on Monday, sending residents out of their houses into the cold of the night.

Chinese authorities on Wednesday said the thousands of rescue personnel working in sub-zero temperatures were nearing the end of their rescue operation to focus on treating the injured.

At least 113 people were found dead in the Gansu province, while 782 people sustained injuries, according to the Chinese state media. The death toll rose to 18 with 198 injured in the neighbouring Qinghai province.

Chinese president Xi Jinping pressed thousands of firefighters, police officers, soldiers and about 400 medics into action to pull the injured out of the rubble and treat the victims.

Rescue operations were hindered by the powerful cold snap that has gripped most of China since last week, plunging temperatures around the quake epicentre in Gansu to -15C on Tuesday night.

The strong tremor razed nearly 15,000 houses and left another 207,000 partially damaged, affecting more than 145,000 people. In Gansu province, the rescue operations were called off on Tuesday after 78 people were found alive, state media CCTV said, citing officials.

Earthquake-affected residents look on beside aid tents erected in a school compound at Gaoli village in Jishishan County (AFP via Getty Images)

At least 900 earthquake survivors with nowhere else to return were forced to stay the night at makeshift camps, while some found respite near bonfires.

Du Haiyi, 21, said he managed to save his mother and younger sister who were trapped under the debris of his razed family home in Qinghai's quake-hit Haidong.

"My parents were pulled out from underneath this, but I don't know how," Mr Du told Reuters. "We ran to wherever we could."

Some of the relatives of the earthquake victims withstood the weather to bury the dead.

Ma Lianqiang, left, stands near the body of his wife Han Suofeiya, who was killed in Monday night's earthquake in Yangwa village (AP)

The earthquake affected 22 towns and villages, with two of them within 50km of the epicentre on the side of Qinghai province suffering the worst damage.

The county of Minhe county in Haidong earlier recorded 20 missing people from two villages, where a mudslide triggered by the earthquake swept through, half-burying many buildings in brown silt.

"We have prepared coats with extra cotton, like military coats, and then some things to keep warm like heating equipment," said Wu Saying, a rescue volunteer in Haidong.

People also complained about the lack of food supplies.

"I didn't have anything to eat yesterday, and today I'm eating the food left in the house," said Bao Yinzi, 53. "The pot is buried, the bowl is buried. There's nothing left."

Authorities were still searching for 16 people missing in Qinghai province.

Gansu is one of China’s poorest regions, bordering Mongolia between the Tibetan and Loess plateaus. The large scale of damage in Gansu has been attributed to the houses constructed with clay and mud, according to experts and local authorities.

The houses are not constructed robustly enough to withstand earthquakes, and the severity of the damage was exacerbated by the fact that the quake struck late at night, likely making it more challenging for people to escape.

Monday's earthquake comes more than a decade after a 7.9-magnitude tremor jolted the southwestern province of Sichuan in 2008, killing more than 90,000 people.