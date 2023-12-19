China Earthquake: Rescue workers search rubble for survivors in freezing temperatures

Rescue workers searching the rubble left by a strong earthquake in China are having to do so in freezing temperatures.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck at 11:59pm local time on Monday, 18 December, in the Gansu province of northwest China.

At least 127 people have been killed and injured around 700, leaving rescue teams working through the night and through freezing weather conditions to find survivors.

The earthquake triggered landslides, wrecking roads and infrastructure and disrupting communication, electricity, and water in the region.