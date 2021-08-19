First guilty pleas under Hong Kong’s newly-drafted national security law

Hong Kong activists Andy Li and Chan Tsz on Thursday pleaded guilty for colluding in a conspiracy with foreign forces in a case against media mogul Jimmy Lai, marking the first such case under the highly contentious national security law drafted by the Chinese government.

Li and Chan have been accused by the prosecutor of advocating foreign funds against China and helping nearly a dozen activists to flee Taiwan.

By pleading guilty, the duo are set to be sentenced under the Beijing-imposed security legislation next year. The law, which was widely protested by millions in Hong Kong last year as the government pushed to pass it and imposed it on 30 June, bans secession, subversion, terrorism and colliding with foreign forces. Those found guilty under this law can face lifelong prison sentence.

The case was heard amid tight security as Li and Chan were brought to the court by the Correctional Services Department officials sporting black protective vests for the first time, reported the Hong Kong Free Press.

Li and Chan apologised in court during the hearing, signalling pressure over the activists opposing the law.

“I agree to the facts and I would like to say sorry,” 30-year-old Li was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong Free Press.

Lead prosecutor Anthony Chau read out the case and a long summary of the facts which termed the media mogul Lai and his aide Mark Simon as the “masterminds” of the conspiracy, the report added.

Slamming the prosecution of the activists, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China — a coalition of international cross-party group of legislators — said the men had done nothing wrong and that Hong Kong’s legal system had been exposed to the world.

“These politically motivated prosecutions leave the free world in no doubt regarding the decline of Hong Kong’s freedoms and legal processess, where a once respected common law system has been reduced to a toll of the Chinese state,” the statement by IPAC read.

The statement added: “These men have done nothing wrong. They are victims of an unjust law which stands in clear violation of international norms and treaties.”

In a strong-worded statement, the coalition said that: “It is plain that the process and system under which these young men are being prosecuted is riddled with corruption, and duress, devoid of the core principles upon which a fair legal system depends: the rule of law and fundamental rights.”

Hong Kong’s legal system has been exposed before the world as little more than a tool of political persecution, the IPAC said in its statement.

Li has already served a seven-month sentence on the charges of illegal border crossing before being returned to Hong Kong in March.

Termed as a “draconian law”, the legislation has already paved the way for the arrest of over 130 people - mainly journalists, activists and former lawmakers. The law also got flak globally after which the US sanctioned Chinese officials including Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam for ordering a crackdown on citizens.

Close to 50 activists and politicians have also been charged under the security law with subversion after they were accused of participating in an informal primary election last year. The cases will be heard next month.