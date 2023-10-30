For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A court in Hong Kong on Monday quashed a gun charge against a Washington state senator who was arrested for entering Chinese territory during a vacation with the weapon.

The court termed the act as an “honest mistake”.

Republican leader Jeff Wilson had self-declared that he was in possession of a gun at the airport on 21 October. During the court hearing, the prosecution said that the senator boasted of a clean criminal record in Hong Kong and made his admission in an open manner.

Mr Wilson said he discovered the firearm during his flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong. His website mentioned that the lawmaker was travelling with his wife for a five-week vacation in southeast Asia.

Pronouncing the order, principal magistrate Don So said that he was inclined to believe that the US senator was innocent. He also approved the arrangement for a bind-over order rather than a plea to possessing an unlicensed firearm.

The court heard that Mr Wilson had told a customs inspector it was “a horrible accident” after his arrest. His luggage had passed through security in Portland before he transited in San Francisco, he said during an earlier interview with the inspector.

Under the bind-over order, Mr Wilson is mandated to keep the peace and avoid committing further firearms offences for two years. If the senator doesn’t comply with the directions, he will be fined 2,000 Hong Kong dollars ($255) for breaching the court’s order.

The Republican lawmaker has been allowed to proceed without a conviction and his case stands dismissed, allowing him to leave the country without any more legal work.

The gun was not registered in Hong Kong but in Washington, according to a statement posted earlier on the Longview representative’s website.

Hong Kong has stricter gun laws than the United States. People convicted of carrying a firearm without a licence can be fined up to 100,000 Hong Kong dollars ($12,800) and sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.