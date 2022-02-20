Hong Kong in ‘full-on war mode’ as Covid surge overwhelms hospitals

Hong Kong is in a “full-on war mode” to battle ravaging Covid-19 cases in the city, a senior official has said as construction crews from mainland China help expand the city’s bed capacities.

The Chinese financial hub added 6,067 new Covid cases on Sunday as it faced its worst-ever outbreak with hospitals stretched thin.

Hong Kong now has 52,830 confirmed cases, adding 14 more Covid deaths to its toll of 300 since the start of the pandemic. About 10 patients were in critical condition, officials said, according to the South China Morning Post.

On Saturday night, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that China’s largest state-owned constructor in Hong Kong would begin work to turn Kai Tak Cruise Terminal into two isolation facilities that will add 9,500 extra beds.

Ms Lam attended a ground-breaking ceremony at the construction site at Penny’s Bay close to the city’s Disneyland resort.

She said the initiatives would enhance the city’s anti-epidemic capacity “within a very short period of time”.

Chief secretary John Lee Ka-chiu, who is Hong Kong’s deputy leader and the city’s number two official, said in a blog post on Sunday that the city’s government is in “full-on war mode.”

“Now is the most critical time during two years of anti-pandemic efforts,” he wrote.

The string of moves to contain the virus came after Chinese president Xi Jinping appeared to rebuke Hong Kong authorities after he said fighting the virus must now be their “overriding mission”.

“The [Hong Kong] government is in full-on war mode and will follow the important instruction of President Xi Jinping to stabilise the epidemic as an overriding priority, mobilising all forces and resources, taking all necessary steps to protect Hong Kong people’s lives and health and ensure Hong Kong’s social stability,” the deputy leader said.

The city’s public hospitals have been severely stretched, struggling to cope with an influx of patients including the elderly, many of whom have resisted vaccinations.

In scenes that have shocked many, people were seen lying outside public hospitals in the rain and chilly weather. This has forced the city’s leaders to apologise and prepare facilities to shelter patients.

People lie in hospital beds outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on 18 February 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

China’s special administrative region has been pursuing a zero Covid policy – mirroring the policy in mainland China without strict mass testing rules. Experts, however, believe the policy may have contributed to its current woes and are unsustainable.

There is rising fatigue among residents as they have endured tight measures, including a long shut down of most public venues like pubs, gyms and churches, and severe travel restrictions.

Officials have also been struggling to persuade residents, especially the elderly, to take vaccines.

Health official Sara Ho said on Sunday that she understood public frustration but urged patients to fully cooperate with hospital staff.

Meanwhile, health chief Sophia Chan said the government was considering tightening social-distancing rules further.

China has sent epidemiologists, critical care experts and over 100 testing personnel to the city, as well as mobile testing vehicles, with authorities saying the outbreak could take up to three months to stabilise.

The government will now turn public housing estates, rentals of commercial hotels and indoor sport stadiums into temporary facilities for patients to add an extra 20,000 extra units for people who tested positive for Covid.