Hong Kong independence activist Edward Leung Tin-kei was released from prison on Wednesday after serving nearly four years.

Arrested for rioting and assaulting during a 2016 protest, Leung was sentenced to prison for six years in 2018 after being found guilty of hitting an officer with a plastic cylinder and a wooden board from behind and kicking him.

His jail term was shortened for good behaviour, and he was released under special security arrangements, reported the South China Morning Post.

He was released from Shek Pik prison before 3 am and was reunited with his family around 5.45 am.

“After four years, I want to cherish the precious time I have with my family and restore a normal life. I would like to express my genuine gratitude for all your care,” he wrote in a Facebook post, according to Bloomberg. “I thank each and everyone for their care and love.”

Now under a legal obligation to follow the “supervision order”, Leung said that he will “stay away from the spotlight and stop using social media”, according to AFP.

By 6.30am, his Facebook profile was deleted.

Prior to his release, his family had urged his supporters to avoid venturing to the prison to celebrate his release. The activist is expected to remain under surveillance by law enforcement authorities.

Born in 1991, Leung rose to prominence in 2015 when he joined political group Hong Kong Indigenous as its spokesperson and became the first pro-independence candidate to run in legislature by-election. He received over 66,000 votes. Despite his electoral loss, it was widely perceived as a support for the movement.

While Leung was serving his prison term, his slogan – “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” – became a rallying cry during the pro-democracy movement in 2019.

Its usage has since been banned under the new national security law imposed on the city in June 2020, with the phrase cited in two security law convictions.