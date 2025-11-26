At least four dead as huge fire engulfs Hong Kong high-rise apartment blocks
Live feed from scene shows firefighters dousing fierce flames at Tai Po high-rise complex
At least four people are reported dead after a fire broke out across three blocks of a high-rise Hong Kong housing complex on Wednesday.
Firefighters are battling to contain the fierce fire amid plumes of thick smoke at the housing complex in the city’s northern Tai Po district.
The Wang Fuk Court complex is made up of eight blocks in total.
The blaze erupted in the mid-afternoon and has been upgraded to a No 4 alarm fire, the second highest level of severity, the Fire Services Department said.
Live video from the scene showed firefighters aiming jets of water at the flames from ladder on firefighting trucks. At least one firefighter is reported to be among those killed.
More follows
