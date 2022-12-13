Hong Kong leader says Google has ‘moral obligation’ to remove protest song

Hong Kong‘s leader John Lee has pushed back against Google’s refusal to remove a protest song from the searches of China’s national anthem as the row over pro-democracy “Glory to Hong Kong” widened.

On Tuesday, Mr Lee, Hong Kong’s chief executive, said the Alphabet Inc-owned platform has “a moral obligation” to prominently feature the correct national anthem in search results instead of protest song.

His comments followed the Chinese leadership was infuriated after several big sporting events such as a rugby tournament in South Korea and powerlifting event in Dubai played the pro-democracy protest song as the city’s anthem instead of the Chinese anthem “March of the Volunteers”.