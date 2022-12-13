Jump to content

Hong Kong leader says Google has ‘moral obligation’ to remove protest song

‘Glory to Hong Kong’ is routinely displayed when someone searches for Hong Kong’s anthem

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 13 December 2022 16:08
Hong Kong objects to protest anthem being played at Rugby Sevens

Hong Kong‘s leader John Lee has pushed back against Google’s refusal to remove a protest song from the searches of China’s national anthem as the row over pro-democracy “Glory to Hong Kong” widened.

On Tuesday, Mr Lee, Hong Kong’s chief executive, said the Alphabet Inc-owned platform has “a moral obligation” to prominently feature the correct national anthem in search results instead of protest song.

His comments followed the Chinese leadership was infuriated after several big sporting events such as a rugby tournament in South Korea and powerlifting event in Dubai played the pro-democracy protest song as the city’s anthem instead of the Chinese anthem “March of the Volunteers”.

