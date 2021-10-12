Female doctor, 35, dies after being found unconscious in Hong Kong hospital ward

A female doctor who was found unconscious on a ward bed in a Hong Kong hospital has died, authorities there have said. A used syringe and a suicide note was also found next to the doctor.

Officials from Pok Oi Hospital in western Hong Kong’s Yuen Long informed the police at 8:51am that the 35-year-old doctor had died.

Preliminary investigation shows that the woman was an employee of the hospital and was not happy with her work recently, a police spokesperson said, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

Authorities will also investigate the contents of the used syringe, and if the doctor had used it and the connection between the syringe and her death, the report added

A postmortem examination will also be conducted to find the cause of the woman’s death who was found unconscious by a staff member from the medicine and geriatrics department during a ward patrol at 6 in the morning.

The doctor was given emergency treatment to try and revive her but was pronounced dead at 8:40 am, officials said.

Officials from the hospital said that they were saddened by the incident and expressed deep condolences to the doctor’s family.

The hospital authorities will cooperate with the police investigation and provide any help necessary to the kin, the hospital spokesperson was quoted as saying by the SCMP.