Jimmy Lai takes witness stand for first time in Hong Kong national security trial
Lai, founder of Apple Daily, defends his principles in high-profile trial
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Jimmy Lai, a prominent pro-democracy advocate and media tycoon, testified for the first time in a Hong Kong courtroom on Wednesday as part of his ongoing national security trial.
Mr Lai, the founder of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, faces charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials.
The 76-year old British-Hong Kong national is among the most high-profile figures targeted under the China-imposed national security law, while his paper was forced to shut operations in 2021.
His testimony in court comes just a day after Hong Kong jailed 45 pro-democracy activists for up to 10 years in a separate national security case.
Speaking at the West Kowloon Magistrates Court, Lai described how his principles, centred on the rule of law and freedoms of speech, religion, and assembly, shaped the newspaper’s mission.
“We were always in support of movements for freedom,” Lai said, addressing a packed courtroom while dressed in a grey blazer.
Around 100 people queued in the pouring rain huddled beneath umbrellas to secure a place in the , with hundreds of police deployed around the building.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments