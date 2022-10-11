Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Up to 20,000 Mirror fans tune in to watch launch of band’s music video two months after horrific accident

Giant video screen fell on three dancers during concert by boyband Mirror in July

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 11 October 2022 13:20
Comments
Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of sedition during Queen tribute

Hong Kong boyband Mirror has debuted a music video at a live launch event, with nearly 20,000 fans tuning in, two months after a horrific on-stage accident.

While thousands on Monday watched the launch of the latest music video by the 12-member Cantonese pop band, titled We All Are, others sought accountability from the management and criticised the release of the video.

Mo Lee Kai-yin, a 27-year-old dancer, was seriously injured and is still in hospital with a risk of being paralysed from the neck down after a giant video screen collapsed and fell onstage during a concert by the band in July.

Videos on social media showed the screen falling on three dancers during the concert.

One injured audience member also suffered injuries. However, all the members of the band remained unhurt.

Recommended

Composed by Terry Chui Hoy, the song describes the band members’s will to chase their dreams. The song, after premiering on Sunday night, quickly became one of the top trending music videos on YouTube.

Several fans left comments on the band’s Facebook page.

“Many people, including me, realised our love for Mirror after the accident. Welcome back,” wrote one user named Audrey Au.

Facebook user Louis Lee, however, accused the band’s management team of downplaying the accident with the new song release.

The organisers of the July concert, MakerVille and Music Nation, in a statement last week addressed the backlash over their limited response, saying: “We hope to wait for the final results of the investigation by the government’s expert team and various departments, and focus on taking care of the needs of the injured first.”

The injured dancer, Mr Mo, who was undergoing treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was discharged from intensive care last month, reported South China Morning Post.

His father, Reverend Derek Li Shing-lam, said the dancer could turn his head for the first time since gaining consciousness and no longer required a neck brace.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in