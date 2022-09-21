Jump to content

Hong Kong arrests man who briefly attended vigil for Queen

The 43-year-old man was playing songs on his harmonica, including the British national anthem

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 21 September 2022 07:40
Comments
Clear-up begins in Windsor after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

A 43-year-old man from Hong Kong was arrested under the country’s sedition law while he was paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II outside the city’s British consulate on Monday.

The man, identified in the local media only by his second name Pang, was arrested for playing songs on his harmonica, including the British national anthem and “Glory To Hong Kong” — a popular song during pro-democracy protests three years ago.

“Glory to Hong Kong” is banned in schools, though the government has refused to say if singing or playing it is illegal.

Many applauded his performance and shone their phone lights outside the consulate. But later police questioned Mr Pang and detained him for “seditious acts”.

The arrest marks the first time someone was arrested under the British colonial-era law for playing music.

In the week since Queen Elizabeth’s death, more than 13,000 people have signed a condolence book in the city’s British consulate, news agencies reported.

Hundreds of Hong Kongers waited for hours to sign the book and left flowers on the sidewalk. Some have waved British flags and posted signs reading “I love Hong Kong”. Hundreds have left candles, drawings and greeting cards outside the consulate’s walls too.

The British consulate closed the book of condolences as the Queen was laid to rest at Windsor Castle in Britain on Monday following a state funeral attended by world leaders.

A former education minister in Hong Kong said the song should be banned in schools, while the city’s state-owned press said it incites calls for independence. Judges have also ruled that a protest slogan contained in its lyrics — “liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” — could endanger national security.

