Alibaba shares leap as Jack Ma spotted in China for first time in more than a year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China after more than a year living overseas, according to a report.

The top Chinese entrepreneur visited a school he founded in the city of Hangzhou on Monday, reported the South China Morning Post, citing sources aware of the businessman’s schedule.

Hangzhou is also home to Mr Ma’s multinational conglomerate Alibaba and affiliated financial technology firm Ant Group.

Shortly after Mr Ma’s appearance in China was reported, Alibaba’s shares in Hong Kong rose more than four per cent.

It is not immediately clear when Mr Ma travelled to China or where he is staying. SCMP – which is owned by Alibaba – said he returned “recently”.

The Chinese businessman was seen sitting in an open space balcony after he met the teachers and students of Yungu School, where he discussed issues surrounding education and ChatGPT technology.

The school was established by Alibaba’s founders in 2017.

Before reaching China, Mr Ma made a brief stopover in Hong Kong to meet friends, the SCMP report said. He also reportedly visited Hong Kong’s Art Basel gallery.

Once the richest man in China, Mr Ma left Beijing in late 2021 and has been sighted in Japan, Australia and Thailand during his overseas sabbatical.

It was reported in late November that Mr Ma had been “hiding” with his family in central Tokyo for nearly six months after China’s crackdown on its technology sector.

The e-commerce billionaire has rarely been seen in public since 2020, when he entered into a long-drawn standoff with Chinese regulators by criticising their “pawnshop mentality” towards tech companies.

Mr Ma retreated from the industry and public space in a massive shift from being one of China’s most outspoken businesspeople.

In January, Mr Ma said he will relinquish control of Ant Group in an overhaul triggered after a wider regulatory crackdown by authorities.