Jimmy Lai is China’s most feared critic – Keir Starmer can’t leave it to Trump to defend him

Jailed democracy activist Jimmy Lai fights for his life in Hong Kong. Last week, his son Sebastien delivered a letter to No 10 pleading for help. Where, he asks, is prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s promised help for his father, a British citizen in jail for fighting for British values? Lai, a self-made billionaire and former newspaper publisher, has languished in a maximum-security prison in solitary confinement for four years. His alleged crime is conspiring with foreign agents to undermine the Chinese Communist Party (CCP); his real “crime” is refusing to become a mouthpiece for the regime and trying to hold Beijing accountable for the promises it made to Britain when it took over the territory.

Yet, since becoming prime minister, Starmer (a former human rights lawyer) hasn’t even agreed to a meeting with his son Sebastien, let alone made a serious push to free the ageing, ailing democracy fighter. Lai, now China’s most famous political prisoner, is one of more than 250 activists, lawmakers and protesters detained under the national security law and sedition charges. Yet Starmer’s diplomats haven’t found the time to meet Lai to offer even bare-bones consular assistance during his four years of imprisonment.

While Starmer has called for his release and expressed his concern to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, these words are empty unless backed up by robust action. Instead, Starmer’s government seems more interested in currying favour with China by pushing ahead with plans for a mega-embassy in the heart of London than in supporting a British citizen jailed for simply criticising the CCP.

Starmer’s timidity reveals British weakness on the global stage. The US, Canada, Australia and Ireland have all brought home citizens who were wrongfully detained in China. Britain has not. Donald Trump has made a public commitment to getting Lai out of jail, which Lai’s son Sebastien is clinging on to: “Donald Trump’s presidency gives me a lot of hope. But at the end of the day, it is a joint effort,” he told The Independent on Friday.

China despises weakness. Soft-pedalling concern about China’s most famous political prisoner won’t free Jimmy Lai. So, now is the time for Starmer to back up support for Lai with action – there are certainly concrete things he could do straight away.

For example, he could start by pushing the passage of the Consular Assistance for Journalists Bill, known as the Jimmy Lai Bill. That act, introduced by Labour Party MP Blair McDougall in December, would guarantee that British journalists jailed abroad have the right to access help from the Foreign Office.

Starmer could also go one step further and make good on his campaign pledge by giving all British citizens detained abroad the right to consular assistance. Lai hasn’t had consular assistance because the Chinese falsely claim he is a dual national, and thus doesn’t qualify for UK diplomatic help. Although Lai was born in mainland China, the 77-year-old sought refuge in Hong Kong as a 12-year-old and has never had a Chinese passport.

Britain hasn’t pushed the point about access to Lai. Nor has it backed up its professed concern by stepping up the pressure with a demand to allow senior officials to meet him. Chancellor Rachel Reeves came back from Beijing with a paltry £600m in additional trade over five years – and, apparently, no progress on Lai. The next time she – or any other minister – visits China, the trip must include a visit to Lai in Stanley Prison.

Foreign secretary David Lammy met Sebastien, who now lives in Taiwan. So, too, did his predecessor David Cameron, perhaps out of a belated attempt to make up for the disastrous “Golden Era” China policy that he championed as prime minister. But now is the time for more direct action.

open image in gallery Sebastien Lai, pictured here in 2023, is calling on Starmer to push for his father’s freedom ( AFP/Getty )

Starmer could also shut down Hong Kong’s Economic and Trade Office in London (HKETO). More than a dozen of these diplomatic outposts were set up globally around the time of the 1997 Hong Kong handover. The idea was to underscore the “high degree of autonomy” that China promised Hong Kong. Beijing’s promise was that the territory would keep its own currency, its own tax system, its own civil service and would continue to be a finance and trading hub. Most importantly, it would keep the common law tradition to anchor that autonomy.

Instead, freedoms have been crushed in Hong Kong and HKETO has become a spy den. Hong Kong officials brag that they’re used to monitoring pro-democracy forces, part of a campaign of cross-border political oppression that extends to Britain.

An ongoing trial accuses London HKETO office manager Billy Yuen, who is also a former Hong Kong police officer, of national security violations. Evidence shows a pattern of harassment against UK-based Hong Kong activists, including democracy leader Nathan Law and others, run out of the London HKETO. Back in Hong Kong, the head of the cabinet, Regina Ip, has openly said that the offices have shifted focus to keep track of the pro-democracy camp abroad. Starmer and Lammy should immediately shut the office and expel its officials.

open image in gallery Sebastien Lai (left) with a picture of his father at the Geneva Summit for Human Rights earlier this year ( AP )

The ETOs are just one part of an organised campaign of harassment against Hong Kong activists. My colleague, 20-year-old London-based Chloe Cheung, has been slapped with a HK$1m (£99,850) bounty for her arrest and prosecution. So have other UK-based pro-democracy campaigners. During the last Tory government, the former head of China’s Manchester consulate boasted that it was his “duty” to drag a Hong Kong protester inside the consulate.

Rather than being expelled, he was allowed to use Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which guarantees the freedoms we take for granted in open societies. Beijing even went further, promising universal suffrage. While Britain left a free society, it didn’t leave a democratic one. China held out the promise that with the end of colonialism, Hong Kong people would be masters in their own house. In fact, that just meant free elections of the mayor and the city council.

Even that proved too much for Beijing to stomach. The CCP leadership counted on being able to bully and cajole Hongkongers into voting for its favoured candidates. That never happened. In every free election, about six of every 10 residents voted for the pro-democracy camp. As Beijing tightened its grip, Hongkongers took to the streets. Around half a million people came out in 2003, encouraged by Lai’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper. As many as two million demonstrators came out in 2019’s “summer of democracy”.

open image in gallery Jimmy Lai has been imprisoned since 2021 for his criticism of the CCP ( AFP/Getty )

Lai was at the centre of the movement. His newspaper galvanised the opposition. Lai personally spent more than £100m supporting pro-democracy causes over three decades. The electoral system was rigged so that pro-democracy forces couldn’t take power, even though they had majority support. This left opposition parties weak and fragmented, meaning that Apple Daily had an outsized influence.

Jimmy Lai could have left. He knew back at the time of the 1997 handover that he faced jail. Yet he chose to believe the promises in the Sino-British joint declaration, an international treaty, that Hong Kong’s freedoms would be preserved for the first 50 years of Chinese rule. He chose to stay, telling an associate that he “would rather be hanging from a lamppost in Central than to give the Communists the satisfaction of saying I ran away”.

Dozens of politicians from all parties have called for Lai’s release, as have a wide range of media freedom and press organisations. Just last week, Reporters Without Borders’ UK director Fiona O’Brien warned that “the UK cannot sit by and watch as its citizen – a man who has fought his whole life for the values of democracy and freedom – slowly dies in jail”.

The FCDO has taken a more active interest in the case. But it’s going to take the prime minister’s personal involvement to free Jimmy Lai. It’s time to step up with tough actions that match his easily honeyed words.

Mark L Clifford is president of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation and the author of ‘The Troublemaker: How Jimmy Lai Became a Billionaire, Hong Kong’s Greatest Dissident, and China’s Most Feared Critic’