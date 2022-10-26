China says it is ‘closer than ever’ to reunification with Taiwan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

China has said it is closer than ever in history to take over Taiwan amid concerns of the island nation that Beijing would escalate diplomatic “attacks” on Taipei as Xi Jinping had more power.

Doubling down on Chinese leaders’ vow to achieve the reunification of mainland China, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, said the country’s forces are capable more than ever to realise the goal.

“We’re closer than ever in history -- and we’re more confident and capable than ever -- to realizing national rejuvenation,” Mr Ma said during a news briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

“Similarly, we’re also closer than ever in history -- as well as more confident and capable -- to realizing the complete reunification of the motherland.”

He made the remarks as he answered questions about the wide-ranging policy given by Mr Xi at the beginning of last week’s Communist Party Congress. It culminated with Mr Xi being awarded a third five year term, taking full command of the party as well as the military to become the most powerful leader of the country.

The Communist Party named a seven-member ruling Standing Committee of Mr Xi and his allies, which gives him a free hand to carry out his plans.

Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday that China will intensify its attempt to carry out diplomatic isolation of the country by snatching more of the island’s few remaining diplomatic allies.

In a report to parliament, Mr Joseph said: “China is likely to increase its attacks and threats on Taiwan, especially in the diplomatic field.”

“This is what we are worried about.”

He added that the leadership has received “signs” and intelligence from some of their diplomatic allies that China will ramp up efforts to lure away the island’s allies into switching official recognition to Beijing.

“The diplomatic challenges we are facing are getting bigger and bigger,” he said. “Looking forward, our situation is becoming more difficult.”

In recent times almost six countries that diplomatically recognised Taiwan have switched official recognition from Taipei to Beijing. Now only 14 countries have official diplomatic ties with the island’s government.

In his speech on the opening day of the party congress at the vast Great Hall of the People in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, President Xi wasted little time in addressing the Taiwan issue, the timing analysts say shows he views Taiwan as a legacy-cementing issue.

He doubled down on his warning to “external” and “separatist” forces against any kind of interference as he promised that “complete reunification” of Taiwan with mainland China “will be achieved” – a line that drew the loudest and longest round of applause from the audience of some 2,300 delegates.

Mr Xi added “wheels of history are rolling on toward China’s reunification” with Taiwan as he refused to renounce the use of force to unite Taiwan.

“Xi Jinping has made it clear that he has no intention of loosening his grip on the Taiwan issue and the Chinese leader not only reiterated but also doubled down that there would be no negotiation or talks on the issue,” Harsh V Pant, professor at King’s College London, told The Independent.

“Reunification of China has been a long standing goal of the Chinese Communist Party and any leader who is able to accomplish that would have a great legacy in the party.”