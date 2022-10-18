Can India afford not to stand up to Chinese aggression over Taiwan?
As New Delhi and Washington prepare for major joint drills despite objections from Beijing, analysts warn India that China’s bullish behaviour ‘won’t end with Taiwan’. Shweta Sharma reports
Amid mounting international concern that China could attempt to take over Taiwan by force, India and the United States are set to stage major high-altitude war games in the Himalayas this month – the closest ever to the Chinese border – in a move that has drawn strong objections from Beijing.
Some analysts fear a disproportionate response to the drills from China, which remains at a state of heightened military engagement along sections of its Himalayan border with India since tensions there flared up into deadly clashes in 2020.
The world watched on with alarm as China responded in dramatic fashion to a US congressional visit led by House speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August, firing ballistic missiles over the island as part of its biggest ever military exercises in the region, an apparent dry-run for a full-scale invasion.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies