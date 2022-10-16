Communist Party Congress opens in Beijing as Xi Jinping set for third term

The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party opened in Beijing on Sunday, 16 October, with delegates expected to hand president Xi Jinping a third five-year term as party chief.

In remarks at the summit, the president signalled that the country’s zero-Covid policy would remain in place, a policy which has exacted a toll on its economy.

Upon his confirmation by the Congress, Xi’s third term would make him the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

