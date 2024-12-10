Taiwan reports ‘very alarming’ surge in Chinese ships and aircraft around island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taiwan has reported a sharp uptick in Chinese military activity near its territory, with some 90 navy and coast guard vessels positioned in nearby waters.

Tensions have risen in the Taiwan Strait since president Lai Ching-te went on a diplomatic tour that included stops in the US.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Tuesday that 47 Chinese military aircraft operated near the island over the previous 24 hours, along with 12 navy vessels and nine civilian agency ships.

At least 26 aircraft were seen north of the island near China’s Zhejiang province, 15 flew around the southwest and six over the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese military activity was aimed at sending a message not only to Taiwan but also other countries in the region, a Taiwanese official told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that the number of Chinese ships around the island was “very alarming”.

Another Taiwanese security official told the news agency that the aircraft were simulating attacks on foreign naval vessels and practising repelling civilian and military planes as part of a "blockade exercise”.

open image in gallery A Taiwanese coast guard ship monitors a Chinese vessel in the waters east of Taiwan ( AFP via Getty )

China had deployed ships from its northern, eastern and southern theatre commands, the official said, with their number now exceeding 60.

Taiwan’s coast guard reported at least seven Chinese vessels conducting "grey zone harassment" throughout the day. The tactic, described as deliberate provocation short of conflict, includes regular military incursion by air and sea. Wang Ting-yu, head of Taiwan’s parliamentary defence and foreign affairs committee, called on Beijing to act as a “civilised neighbour” and cease its "troublemaking”.

The Taiwanese defence ministry activated combat readiness exercises and warned that unilateral provocations could destabilise peace in the region. “Such actions will not be welcomed by the international community,” it said.

China’s ongoing military activity coincides with its establishment of seven temporary no-fly zones near its eastern Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, prompting speculation about further drills or weapons testing. However, Beijing has yet to announce any specific exercises and its defence ministry has not commented.

open image in gallery A Taiwanese military jet prepares to land at an air force base in Hsinchu on 10 December 2024 ( AFP via Getty )

The US State Department, meanwhile, urged China to exercise restraint. "A routine transit by president Lai should not be used as a pretext for military pressure," a spokesperson said on Monday.

Western observers have expressed concern over the scale of the Chinese deployment, which a Taiwanese official claimed targeted the entire island chain stretching from Japan to Borneo. The move, they claimed, sought to “intimidate militarily” and exert control over critical waterways.

Beijing’s military posturing around Taiwan in recent years has raised fears of conflict in the region.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, addressing sailors in Japan, emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and upholding the international “rules-based order”.

“And so we want to see this region, this area remain open to freedom of navigation and the ability to fly the skies and international airways whenever we want to,” he said.

China, which regards Taiwan as its territory, has denounced president Lai as a "separatist". Taiwan’s government maintains that its sovereignty is a matter for its people to decide.

Additional reporting by agencies.