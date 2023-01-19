At least eight people killed in Tibet avalanche, search on for the missing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least eight people were killed in an avalanche in Nyingchi in the southwestern region of Tibet, prompting the Chinese government to send a rescue team to find the missing.

Local authorities said the snowslide trapped people in their vehicles in the Nyingchi region, located 3,040 metres above sea level.

The avalanche took place on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county on Tuesday evening.

A total of 131 rescuers and 28 emergency vehicles were pressed into the rescue operation overnight, although it wasn't clear how many people remained missing.

China’s ministry of emergency management dispatched a disaster response team to the autonomous region and called for full-scale efforts in the rescue, according to state media Global Times.

By Wednesday evening, emergency rescue headquarters had reportedly dispatched 246 rescuers, over 70 vehicles, 10 pieces of large-scale equipment and 994 search devices to excavate a rescue passage of 350 metre to rescue those trapped.

Avalanches are common occurrences in the Himalayan region. In January, two labourers were killed in an avalanche in India administered Kashmir region.

At least 26 people died in October 2022 as a mountaineering expedition was caught in an avalanche on Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II in India.