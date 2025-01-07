Tibet earthquake: Nine dead as 7.1-magnitude quake felt in Nepal and India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous region in Tibet and neighbouring Nepal on Tuesday morning, damaging buildings and reportedly killing at least nine people.

The earthquake was centred in the Tibet region at a depth of about 10km, the US Geological Survey reported. China's earthquake centre had placed the magnitude at 6.8.

Crumbled shop fronts could be seen in a video showing the aftermath from the nearby town of Lhatse, with debris spilling out onto the road.

"It shook quite strongly here, everyone is awake, but we don't know about any damages yet," government official Jagat Prasad Bhusal in Nepal's Namche region told AFP.

Chinese media reported that "people have been killed" in the earthquake, whose tremors were felt in India, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

"A reporter learned from the Tibet Autonomous Region earthquake bureau that people have been killed, involving three townships including Changsuo township, Quluo township, and Cuoguo township in Dingri County," Chinese state media Xinhua news agency reported. It added many buildings had collapsed in Dingri County following the quake.

Tremors were felt in Nepal's capital Kathmandu some 400km away from the epicenter, where residents ran from their houses.

“We felt a very strong earthquake. So far we have not received any report of injuries or physical loss,” said Anoj Raj Ghimire, chief district officer of Solukhumbu district in Nepal.

“We have mobilised police and other security forces as well as locals to collect information about the damage,” he told Reuters.

There are about a handful of communities within 5km of the epicenter, which is 380km from the Tibetan capital, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

There have been 29 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3 or higher within 200km of the Shigatse quake in the past five years, all of which were smaller than the one that struck on Tuesday morning.

In November 2023, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook northwestern Nepal, killing at least 138 people and injuring dozens.

In 2015, a magnitude 7.8 quake struck near Kathmandu in neighbouring Nepal, killing about 9,000 people and injuring thousands in that country's worst earthquake

A huge quake in Sichuan province in southwestern China in 2008 killed almost 70,000 people.