More than 100 dead as massive earthquake jolts western Nepal

At least 128 people have reportedly been killed after an earthquake, measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, struck western Nepal on Friday.

At least 140 were also injured in the earthquake that struck at around 11.47pm.

National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre noted that the epicentre was in Jajarkot district in remote western Nepal.

On Saturday morning, rescue helicopters arrived in the area to provide assistance, local media reported.

The ground security forces were also continuing efforts to extricate the injured and recover the deceased from the debris, according to Nepal police spokesman Kuber Kadayat.

