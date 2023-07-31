For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 31,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in China’s capital Beijing in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri, which has ripped through the city and brought the strongest rainfall seen in years.

Other provinces including Hebei, Tianjin and eastern Shanxi have also been inundated by heavy rainfall after the typhoon moved across northern China, the country’s meteorological administration said.

The heaviest downpour was recorded in the Fangshan area which saw 500.4mm (19.7 inches) of rainfall on average, while Beijing’s overnight average rainfall clocked 140.7 mm (5.5 inches), the city’s observatory said.

Authorities have warned of heavier rainfall in southern and western areas early Monday as remnants of the typhoon continue to impact the country.

One of the strongest storms to batter China in years, Doksuri – which translates to Eagle – swept into China’s southern regions on Friday and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, forcing hundreds of thousands out of their homes.

Pictures and videos of the typhoon’s impact showed cars being swept away in muddied floodwaters as onlookers tried to escape the storm and take shelter. Landslides and flooding in Fujian province showed gushing water entering residential areas, bringing the area to a standstill.

More than 400,000 people had been moved to safety in Fujian, hundreds of ships returned to ports and transportation suspended. Businesses and summer school classes were also ordered suspended and the public was urged to stay indoors.

No casualties have been reported so far in the state media, but preliminary visuals showed the roof of a sports stadium partially torn off in the city of Quanzhou. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

The heaviest rainfall of the year has halted work on more than 4,000 construction sites, prompted inspections for damage on almost 20,000 buildings in the affected areas and forced shut scenic spots in the city.

Ahead of the landfall, China had upped its preparedness through text messaging and sent notices on social media.

Even as this storm continues to taper off, weather forecasters have warned of another developing typhoon, Khanun, which is approaching the country and will likely strike China’s densely populated coast this week.

Typhoon Khanun could inflict further damage to corn and other crops already reeling from the impact of Doksuri, authorities warned.