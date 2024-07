Mudslide kills 12 as heavy rains from typhoon Gaemi lash China

Support truly

At least 12 people were killed after a mudslide struck a house in southeastern China on Sunday as heavy rains from what remained of a tropical storm drenched the region, state media said.

Elsewhere in China, a delivery person on a scooter was killed Saturday after being hit by a falling tree in Shanghai, apparently because of storm-related winds, according to The Paper, a digital news outlet.

The deaths were the first in China that appear linked to typhoon Gaemi, which weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on Thursday.

Before reaching China, the typhoon intensified monsoon rains in the Philippines, leaving at least 34 dead, and swept across the island of Taiwan, where the death toll has risen to 10, authorities said late Saturday.

The mudslide struck the house about 8am in Yuelin village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hengyang city in Hunan province, state broadcaster CCTV said in a series of online reports.

An earlier report said 18 people were trapped by the mudslide, and that six injured people had been rescued. It wasn't clear in the latest report if one other person remained missing. The reports didn't say who was staying in the house, which was rented for temporary stays.

Photo released by Xinhua shows landslide blocking a road in Shouyue town in central China’s Hunan province on 28 July 2024 ( Xinhua )

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, vehicles drive through a flood waters in Shenyang, northeastern China's Liaoning Province, 26 July 2024 ( Xinhua )

There was no information on whether the injuries were serious.

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, Taiwanese soldiers clear fallen trees in the aftermath of Typhoon Gaemi in Kaohsiung county in southwestern Taiwan, Friday, 26 July 2024 ( AP )

The reports said the mudslide was triggered by water rushing down the mountains from heavy rains. They didn’t mention Gaemi, but the China Meteorological Administration said rain tied to the tropical storm hit southeastern parts of Hunan province on Saturday.

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, Taiwanese soldiers clear debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Gaemi in Kaohsiung county in southwestern Taiwan, Friday, 26 July 2024 ( AP )

File: Waves crash on the coast of Sansha town as Typhoon Gaemi approaches, in Ningde, Fujian province, China on 25 July 2024 ( Reuters )

In Shanghai, a photo posted by The Paper showed a delivery scooter on its side mostly covered by leafy branches near the still-standing barren trunk of a tree. It said that winds from the storm were the suspected cause, and that the investigation was continuing.

The wide arc of the tropical storm also was bringing heavy rain about 2,000km away to Liaoning province in China's northeast.

Hundreds of chemical and mining companies suspended operations from Saturday as a precautionary measure and more than 30,000 people had been evacuated, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Nearly 40 trains were suspended through Thursday for safety reasons after steady rain in recent days created hazards and damaged tracks.

More than 800 people remained in shelters in Taiwan as of Saturday night, and more than 5,000 households were without power.

The typhoon caused nearly $51.8m in damage to crops including bananas, guavas and pears; chicken and other livestock farming and oyster and other fisheries, the Central News Agency said, citing figures from the Ministry of Agriculture.