US sailor convicted of espionage for leaking warship data to China

A US Navy sailor has been convicted of espionage for selling classified information about American warships and their vulnerabilities to a Chinese agent.

Jinchao Wei, 25, also known as Patrick Wei, was arrested in August 2023. He served as a machinist’s mate aboard the USS Essex, a major amphibious assault ship at Naval Base San Diego, home to the Pacific Fleet.

A US district court in San Diego found him guilty on six counts, including conspiracy to commit espionage and violations of the Arms Export Control Act. It is the first time the serious espionage statute, usually reserved for the gravest betrayals, has been applied in Southern California.

The conviction in the case, prosecutors say, highlights the extent of China’s efforts to infiltrate America’s armed forces.

However, Beijing denied these allegations and accused US media of amplifying espionage cases against China as part of a smear campaign.

Wei, who will be sentenced on 1 December, is likely to face a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

Wei was recruited in February 2022 through social media by a Chinese agent posing as a “naval enthusiast” from the state-owned China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation.

Jinchao Wei, 25, also known as Patrick Wei, was working as a machinist's mate aboard the USS Essex, a major amphibious assault ship at Naval Base San Diego

Within days, he confided to a fellow sailor that he suspected he was dealing with a spy, describing the contact as “extremely suspicious” and reportedly said: “This is quite obviously f***ing espionage.”

He told the fellow sailor that the man was “interested in the maintenance cycle of naval ships” and wanted him to “walk the pier” to “see which ships are docked” on a “daily basis”.

Despite recognising the danger, he continued, moving communications onto encrypted apps and accepting monthly payments of around $500.

Prosecutors said Wei provided his Chinese handler – whom he called “Big Brother Andy” – with thousands of pages of technical and operational manuals about US Navy surface warfare ships, as well as photographs, videos and details of the Essex’s weapons, propulsion and steering systems.

He also reported the location and condition of ships docked at Naval Base San Diego.

Text exchange between Jinchao Wei and his mother. Wei was arrested in August 2023 and convicted on 20 August 2025 of espionage

Over 18 months, Wei sold at least 60 restricted Navy manuals, many marked with export-control warnings, and shared detailed descriptions of his ship’s vulnerabilities.

His handler offered him perks, including a trip to China with his mother, while instructing him to use disappearing messages, burner devices and coded payment methods.

When FBI agents arrested him in August 2023 as he reported for duty on the Essex, Wei admitted: “I’m scr***d”. In a subsequent interview, he conceded that he had been committing “espionage”.

US Attorney for the southern district of California, Adam Gordon, said: “The defendant’s actions represent an egregious betrayal of the trust placed in him as a member of the US military.

“By trading military secrets to the People’s Republic of China for cash, he jeopardised not only the lives of his fellow sailors but also the security of the entire nation and our allies.”

Sean Jones, Wei’s lawyer, said his client was weighing an appeal. While conceding that Wei had acted improperly, Mr Jones argued he should not have been prosecuted under the Espionage Act, according to The Washington Post.

“There was clearly substantial evidence of my client’s inappropriate communications with his contact in China,” Mr Jones said. “However, the testimony, evidence and even the arguments of the government attorneys made it absolutely clear that Jinchao harboured no anti-American sentiment or intent to harm the USA. He was manipulated by someone he thought was a friend, and betrayed his better judgment.”

The FBI said the case underscored “the lengths to which the People’s Republic of China will go to undermine our country’s security.”

A text exchange between Wei and his mother revealed she was aware of his illegal activities and even encouraged them, suggesting it could help him secure a job with the Chinese government someday.

“Other Chinese serving in the US Navy are still trying to figure out how to make extra money, and driving cabs. Whereas I am just leaking secrets,” Wei texted his mother.

She responded: “Good job!”

Wei was arrested along with Wenheng Zhao, 26, for receiving $14,866 in bribes in exchange for secret military information from a Chinese intelligence officer during his service at the Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme. He was found guilty and sentenced to 27 months in prison.