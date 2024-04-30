Chinese scientist who published first sequence of COVID virus is evicted from lab

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The first scientist to publish a sequence of the COVID-19 virus in China has staged a sit-in protest after authorities locked him out of his lab.

Virologist Zhang Yongzhen wrote in an online post that he and his team were suddenly notified they were being evicted from their lab, the latest in a series of setbacks, demotions and ousters since he first published the sequence in early January 2020.

The move shows how the Chinese government continues to pressure and control scientists, seeking to avoid scrutiny of its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Zhang wrote the post on Chinese social media platform Weibo but it was later deleted.

In protest, Zhang had been sitting outside his lab since Sunday despite pouring rain, he said in the post. Zhang, when reached by phone on Tuesday, said it was “inconvenient” for him to speak, but a collaborator confirmed to AP on Monday the protest was taking place.

Zhang was a leading virologist at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre when his team cracked the virus’ genetic code and concluded that it could be contagious. Unlike the other labs, he felt a duty to publish the information to help researchers work on tests, treatments and vaccines.

Virologist Zhang Yongzhen speaks at a coffeeshop in Shanghai, China on Dec. 13, 2020

After the team finished sequencing the virus on 5 January 2020, his centre internally warned leaders in Shanghai and health officials in Beijing, recommending protective steps in public spaces.

He also prepared to release the data, a step that took on added urgency after he visited Wuhan to speak at a university on 9 January. That day, the government confirmed the new disease was a coronavirus, but officials continued to play down the potential danger.