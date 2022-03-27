Recovery workers on Sunday found the second black box of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 that crashed with 132 people on board, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Search teams scouring the forest-clad mountains of Guangzhou region for a week now found an orange cylinder confirmed to be the second black box on a mountain slope about 1.5ms (5ft) underground, state broadcaster CCTV said. Experts confirmed it was the second black box.

The box, which contains crucial information about the flight’s movement, can help investigators find out what went wrong with MU5735 that crashed on Monday.

This comes after the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site on Wednesday and was sent to an institute in Beijing for decoding.

The Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines nosedived into a terraced field in China’s southern Guangxi region while en route Guangzhou province, in what is believed to be China’s worst air disaster in nearly three decades.

All 132 people onboard, including nine crew members, died in the crash with search teams discovering human remains at the site.