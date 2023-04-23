Taiwan foreign minister says preparing for possibility of war with China in 2027

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taiwan's foreign minister has expressed his concerns regarding the possibility of conflict with China in 2027, stating that the island nation is taking the Chinese military threat seriously.

US intelligence believed that China's leader Xi Jinping has ordered the country's military to be prepared to annex Taiwan by 2027.

“We are taking the Chinese military threat very seriously … I think 2027 is the year that we need to be serious about,” Joseph Wu said in an interview with London Broadcasting Company (LBC), reported by The Guardian.

Mr Xi has previously emphasised that the Taiwan issue "cannot be passed on from generation to generation".

In recent months, the tensions between China and Taiwan, a territory the former considers as its own, have escalated, especially after Nancy Pelosi’s visit in August last year.

Recently China’s foreign minister Qin Gang said both sides of the Taiwan Strait belonged to China, and that “those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned”.

Mr Wu also stressed on Taiwan’s importance for the UK, as well as the rest of the world, saying that “even though the UK is looking at China as an economic opportunity in the long run”, an attack on Taiwan would affect the UK “in a very serious manner”.

“Therefore we need to look at a comprehensive way in for the UK, Taiwan and other countries to come together”.

He also reminded that the world is dependent on the semiconductors produced in Taiwan, which make up more than 90 per cent of the world's most advanced computer chips.

“If there’s any disruption to the supply chain or to the shipping lanes, I think it’s going to have a serious impact upon the rest of the world,” Mr Wu said.

Mr Wu compared China to Russia, saying that the world failed to take Russia's aggressive postures seriously in the past, leading to Russia taking over Crimea and initiating a war against Ukraine.

“We did not stop Russia from taking over Crimea. And the Russians were emboldened to go ahead and initiate a war against Ukraine.

“We did not stop China from imposing national security law in Hong Kong. And people were asking: is Taiwan going to be next? Now Taiwan is feeling all this pressure.”

The calls for Europe to stand more strongly with Taiwan are intensifying as the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell recently wrote in an opinion piece in the Journal Du Dimanche that Taiwan “concerns us economically, commercially and technologically” suggesting European navies should patrol the disputed Taiwan Strait.

“That’s why I call on European navies to patrol the Taiwan Strait to show Europe’s commitment to freedom of navigation in this absolutely crucial area,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, China is continuing to respond aggressively to any comments by foreign countries on Taiwan.

On Sunday, it lodged a formal complaint with South Korea’s ambassador over what it called “erroneous” remarks by South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol on Taiwan.

In an interview with Reuters, Mr Yoon said he opposed changing the status quo of Taiwan by force, saying that the Taiwan issue is a “global issue”, not just between China and Taiwan.

“The Taiwan issue is not simply an issue between China and Taiwan but, like the issue of North Korea, it is a global issue,” Mr Yoon said.

Mr Yoon’s remarks are “totally unacceptable”, Mr Sun said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

“The South Korean leader made no mention of the one-China principle, but equated the Taiwan issue with the Korean peninsula issue,” Mr Sun said.

“Both North and South Korea are sovereign states that have joined the United Nations. It is a well-known fact that the Korean peninsula issue and the Taiwan issue are completely different in nature and in latitude and longitude, and are not comparable at all.”

The country is also facing flak in Europe after a Chinese envoy raised questions on the sovereignity of Baltic countries.

In an interview with French network TF1, China’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, said former Soviet republics have no “effective status” in international law, angering countries like Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania who have summoned the Chinese ambassadors in their countries.

“In international law, even these ex-Soviet Union countries do not have the status, the effective status in international law, because there is no international agreement to materialise their status of a sovereign country,” Mr Lu said, in an interview broadcast on Friday.