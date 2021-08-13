Covid situation in Japan becoming ‘natural disaster’, health officials warn

The sharp rise in coronavirus infections in Japan is putting the country at a level approaching a “natural disaster”, health officials have warned.

Two-thirds of Japan’s prefectures are experiencing an “explosive growth” of infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, according to the latest official figures.

On Friday, the country recorded more than 20,000 new cases, setting a record high for the third consecutive day.

The number of seriously ill Covid patients also rose to a record high of 1,478, surpassing the previous record of 1,413 in late May.

The health ministry’s advisory board, staffed by some of the country’s most senior infectious disease experts, said the current rate of infections showed that “public health and medical service infrastructure in the capital region in particular are under extreme pressure, and on the verge of a phase akin to conditions in a natural disaster.”

People should avoid going on outings and travel across prefectural borders during the summer holiday season, the health ministry’s advisory board said, warning that a crisis situation could arise and result in even more deaths.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to work with local governments to establish a system where people recovering at home can be contacted.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he said: “I believe that the medical system in Tokyo is in a dire situation. Under such circumstances, it is the greatest responsibility of the government to protect the lives of the people.”

It comes as local media reported that spectators will be banned from attending almost all events at the Paralympics, which are due to open on 24 August.

In the capital of Tokyo, some 5,773 new cases were recorded on Friday – topping the previous high of 5,042 logged on 5 August. The capital’s seven-day rolling average of infections has risen to 4,155.7 per day, up 8.8 per cent from the previous week.

Young people in their 20s and 30s accounted for the majority of the new cases but cases of seriously ill patients have risen among people in their 40s and 50s due to the country’s slow vaccine rollout.

More than 80 per cent of Japan’s elderly population have been fully vaccinated but less than 20 per cent of those aged 12 to 64 who are eligible for shots have received their jabs, according to Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccinations.