Hong Kong has recently experienced its largest-ever population drop, with 140,000 residents applying for special visas in the UK, offered in the face of political unrest in the former colony. It comes amid attempts by Beijing to exert increasing authority despite the “one country, two systems” principle agreed upon during its handover in 1997.
The same principle – initially developed with Taiwan in mind – was rejected by the island’s government as recently as August after it was proposed afresh by China in a white paper, and has virtually no public support. At a news conference in Tapei, a foreign ministry spokesperson warned that only Taiwan's people can decide its future.
According to the Financial Times’s editor Roula Khalaf, who interviewed Mr Musk as part of the paper’s “Lunch with the FT” series, the longest silence to any of her questions followed her enquiry about the risk to his electric car firm Tesla’s factory in Shanghai, which accounts for between 30 and 50 per cent of the firm’s total production.
Speaking against a backdrop of increasing US-China tensions, which came to a peak during House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, and the risk of a potential Chinese attempt to wrest control of the island, Mr Musk said that Tesla would be caught up in any conflict involving Beijing.
But he reportedly appeared to assume that his Shanghai factory would still be able to supply to its customers in China, just not anywhere else. “Apple would be in very deep trouble, that’s for sure” he added, before predicting that the global economy as a whole would take a 30 per cent hit.
Mr Musk said that Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink – the satellite communications system created by his company SpaceX – in Ukraine to help Kyiv’s military circumvent Russia’s disruption of the internet.
It was a development that further evidenced how Starlink could be used to circumvent censorship and repression by authoritarian governments, and Mr Musk said that Beijing sought assurances that he would not sell the product in China.
Despite his immediate support for Ukraine in the face of the invasion ordered by Russia’s Vladimir Putin in February, Mr Musk drew the ire of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky with a Twitter poll of his suggestions for ending the war.
Mr Musk’s ideas included Ukraine permanently ceding Crimea to Moscow, and holding votes in parts of Ukraine that the Kremlin says it is annexing – after Mr Putin ordered a series of sham referenda in a hasty bid to shore up his military gains in the face of an ascendant Ukrainian counter-offensive.
World news in pictures
Show all 50
In response, Mr Zelensky created his own poll, asking: “Which Elon Musk do you like more? One who supports Ukraine [or] one who supports Russia?”
Ukrainian ambassador Andrij Melnyk replied that his “very diplomatic” response to Mr Musk’s suggestions was merely to “f*** off”, while Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov accused the Tesla founder of “moral idiocy, repetition of Kremlin propaganda, a betrayal of Ukrainian courage and sacrifice”.
Following his remarks on Taiwan, one senior official familiar with security planning there told Reuters that “Musk needs to find a clear-headed political adviser”.
Wang Ting-yu, a senior politician in Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party who sits on the parliament's foreign affairs and defence committee, responded to the Tesla founder: “Individual independent companies cannot take their ownership as a joke.
“So why should they casually pass off the democratic freedoms, sovereignty and way of life of 23 million Taiwanese? It’s not acceptable for Ukraine, and Taiwan certainly won’t allow it.”
Asked about Mr Musk’s comments, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters that Taiwan was a “domestic affair”, and said that Beijing would continue to adhere to the principle of peaceful reunification while “resolutely smashing” Taiwanese separatism.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies