Elon Musk claims ‘biggest bot attack’ ruined his attempt to solve Ukraine-Russia war
Mr Musk’s polls were met with anger from high-ranking Ukrainian government officials
Elon Musk has claimed that a ‘bot attack’ from Ukrainians is affecting a Twitter poll he made hypothesizing an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The head of Tesla and SpaceX proposed that annexed regions should redo elections under the supervision of the United Nations, with Russia leaving “if that is the will of the people”. Crimea would become a part of Russia once again, with “water supply to Crimea assured” while “Ukraine remains neutral”.
The billionaire added: “This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then”; in a follow-up tweet, he also said that “a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war”.
