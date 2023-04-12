For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Leaders in Taiwan have questioned whether Emmanuel Macron has abandoned the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity.

The French president had cautioned against being drawn into into a crisis over the island nation driven by an “American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction”. He also called for the European Union to reduce its dependence on the US and to become a “third pole” in world affairs alongside Washington and Beijing.

Mr Macron made the comments in an interview on a trip to China that was meant to showcase European unity on Chinese policy.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, Taiwan parliament speaker You Si-kun attached a screengrab of a report about Mr Macron’s comments on Taiwan and questioned the French commitment to freedom.

“Are ‘liberté, égalité, fraternité’ out of fashion?,“ he wrote, referring to the official French motto of “liberty, equality, fraternity”.

“Is it OK just to ignore this once it’s part of the constitution? Or can advanced democratic countries ignore the lives and deaths of people in other countries?” he added.

“The actions of President Macron, a leading international democracy, leave me puzzled.”

In the interview with French newspaper Les Echos and Politico Europe on Monday, Mr Macron questioned whether it was in France’s interest to intervene over the Taiwan issue.

“The question we need to answer, as Europeans, is the following: is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No,” he said.

“The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction.”

He said it would be “a trap for Europe” to get embroiled in crises “that are not ours”. He also said there would not be time nor the means “to finance our own strategic autonomy and we will become vassals” if the conflict between the US and China increases.

He also said that Europe “could become the third pole [in the world order] if we have a few years to develop this”.

France, like most other countries, has no diplomatic relations with Taiwan in tune with Beijing’s “One China” policy and its claims over Taiwan.

France, however, does maintain a de facto embassy in Taipei and has joined other US allies in underscoring the need for peace in the Taiwan Strait, near where China recently undertook three-day drills in response to the Taiwanese president’s US visit.

Meanwhile, former British prime minister Liz Truss launched an attack on the French president and termed his visit to China as a “sign of weakness”.

In a speech that the former prime minister is expected to make at the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington, Ms Truss is expected to say that China and Russia are “allies against western capitalism,” reported The Guardian.

“That is why Western leaders visiting president Xi to ask for his support in ending the war is a mistake and it is a sign of weakness.

“Instead our energies should go into taking more measures to support Taiwan. We need to make sure Taiwan is able to defend itself. We need to put economic pressure on China before it is too late.”

Taiwan’s foreign ministry has, however, downplayed the French president’s comments.

“The Foreign Ministry expresses its thanks to France for expressing concern about peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait many times and in many different international venues,” including at the recent French-British leaders summit, spokesperson Jeff Liu told reporters.

“This is a continuation of France’s consistent stance and position.”

On Wednesday, the ministry said China was planning to impose a no-fly zone about 85 nautical miles north of the island, reported Reuters.

Officials told Reuters the flight ban would affect 60-70 per cent of flights between northeast Asia and southeast Asia, as well as flights between Taiwan and South Korea, Japan and North America.

The news agency reported that Beijing is planning to impose a no-fly zone north of Taiwan from 16-18 April, citing four sources with knowledge of the matter.

The action comes after Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen conducted an overseas trip last week which included a stop at the US and a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On Wednesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said: “Tsai Ing-wen brought danger to Taiwan. Tsai Ing-wen almost completely sided the US, pushing Taiwan into stormy seas.”

Taiwan’s government strongly rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

Additional reporting by agencies